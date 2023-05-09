CEDAR — After more than an hour of comments from people mostly in opposition of an Enduro motorcycle race proposed for Kasson Township, the applicant asked to table his request for a special-use permit.
Fran Seymour, a construction manager, submitted the application for James Schettek, who planned to have the race on his 300-acre property in the township.
The Kasson Township Planning Commission approved tabling the application at the special meeting Monday, prompting many of the 150 or so attendees to applaud. The meeting took place at the larger Solon Township Hall because the large crowd was anticipated.
Seymour said the Enduro event was planned in October and set to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 28, the Sunday of Memorial weekend. He told the crowd that he had always been honest about what was to take place and didn’t feel the need to hire an attorney.
“As of this morning, we hired an attorney,” Seymour said.
Seymour told the Record-Eagle that he had received a letter on Friday from attorney Kristyn Houle, who represents about 70 residents in the Kasson Township Neighborhood Association. Houle also represented the association in 2020 when residents filed a lawsuit against the Leelanau Coffee Roasting Plant on East Kasson Road because of odors emanating from the plant. That lawsuit was later dropped when the issue was resolved.
Houle’s letter stated the event would violate a township noise ordinance and the township zoning ordinance is illegal, according to Seymour. A noise ordinance is not listed on the township’s website.
Seymour said his attorney needed time to research the issues and advised him to table the application.
While Seymour said he plans to come back to the planning commission to seek approval for the permit, it would likely not be in time for a May 28 race. He said the goal is to have several races on the Schettek property.
Schettek also spoke during public comment, saying his family, and the families of people who support him, have lived in the township for multiple generations and should be respected. Those who oppose the Enduro race are people who only moved there 20 or 30 years ago.
Others attending the meeting said many of those who support the race are from downstate and do not live in the township.
A review of the draft findings of fact regarding the application was on the agenda of the meeting; the review was never started.
Zoning Administrator Tim Cypher said that, since April 19, he has received 68 letters about the race, both for and against. The letters were forwarded to the planners, he said, and will be made part of the public record.
Commission Chairman Jerry Roush recused himself from the process because he is Schettek’s cousin.
The property in question is on Kasson and Bright roads. About 150 to 300 people are expected to attend the race, including riders, with some of them camping on the property. All parking would be on the property and there would be portable outhouses.
All racing would take place on the property, with no riding on the roads, according to the permit application.
The property is zoned forested. According to section 7.15 in the township zoning ordinance, land uses that are not specified in any other section of the ordinance may be considered by the planning commission, although they must meet all conditions and requirements of the ordinance.
About 50 people spoke out at a public hearing on April 17. Those who oppose the race said it would be noisy, harm the environment, affect property values, as well as protected species in a nearby wetland.
One woman who has an organic farm that borders the property has said she would lose her certification if contaminants get on her crops. Another said she runs a day care and she would not be able to get the children to sleep while the race is taking place.
Part of the Enduro course runs near the shoreline of Bright Lake, a nesting area for loons and eagles. Motors are not allowed on the lake.
Those who support the race say it is a family-friendly event, with motorcyclists of all ages, starting at age 4.
One supporter said the race would have less impact than the annual Polka Festival, which estimates indicate about 10,000 people attend over four days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.