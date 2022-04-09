KALKASKA — The Kalkaska County board of commissioners voted to continue exploring options for renovating the Kaliseum’s pool area, which has remained empty in recent years because of safety concerns.
During a Wednesday special meeting, Kalkaska’s board of commissioners voted 6-1 to continue exploring possibilities, including financially and policy-wise, for repairing the Kaliseum’s pool area, which may include adding a partial second floor to that space. Commissioner Truman Bicum was the lone “no” vote.
The Kaliseum’s pool area has remained closed for the past few years after a rusty nut and bolt fell from the ceiling, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle. Mechanical problems regarding the lack of proper separation between the air and ventilation systems between the cold and warm areas of the building led to structural damage, including a rusted pool room ceiling, consultants reported in 2019.
The special meeting also included a presentation from Kalkaska Memorial Health Center’s Vice President of Marketing and Outreach Laura Zingg, Vice President of Ambulatory Services Daniel Conklin and CEO Kevin Rogols. KMHC’s representatives discussed how the hospital and the county could partner to renovate the Kaliseum and how the hospital could potentially make use of some space in the Kaliseum.
Before the pandemic, commissioners, Kaliseum officials and KMHC representatives began discussing how a partnership could work. When the pandemic hit, discussions about this partnership were put on pause until the fall of 2021.
The potential for a partnership is still in its very early stages, and the county’s Wednesday vote did not include any promises to work with KMHC.
The hospital’s interest is based on how working with the Kaliseum fits within their strategic plan, mission and vision, Rogols and Zingg said. Rogols stressed that KMHC is largely interested in offering resources to bolster the services and capabilities of the Kaliseum to make it into a multi-generational health facility that improves the health and wellness of current residents and draws people to the county.
“This could bring a community element to Kalkaska County that would significantly help the county grow,” Rogols said. “This is exponentially more significant than a marijuana shop … This is something that people will come and move to Kalkaska for.”
The hospital does not want to take any services away from the Kaliseum’s regulars, Zingg said.
Conklin presented an engineering report with costs for conceptual ideas for renovating the Kaliseum. He also discussed what KMHC services could move to the Kaliseum, if that is the direction the partnership went in, such as the hospital’s rehabilitation center or youth behavioral health programs.
KMHC’s renovation suggestions included a half second floor in the pool area, opening up tens of thousands of square feet of space, a competition-grade swimming pool, a track for runners and designated spaces for youth and for seniors.
Conklin said KMHC’s vision for the building’s renovations would create a blank canvas that is versatile and not made specifically for hospital services.
KMHC does not yet have business plans for its proposed projects, but Rogols said they could get such business plans to the county in three to six months. From there, county commissioners and hospital representatives would determine if the plans were financially viable.
Previously, the board agreed that the pool area should be turned into a flat gym space and not remain a pool in the state that it’s currently in, Commissioner Katina Banko said.
“Hospital or no hospital, we have a building that’s owned by the county that’s deemed unsafe that we need to address,” Banko said.
Commissioner Bob Baldwin said he didn’t have enough information to say whether or not he’s on board with all of KMHC’s proposals for how the space could be used, but he is interested in fixing up the Kaliseum and not making it a burden to taxpayers.
Commissioner David Comai said he is also interested in seeing more of KMHC’s plans and how their resources could benefit the Kaliseum.
“Kalkaska County can’t put in there what the hospital can put in,” Comai said.
KMHC’s proposal is “the best opportunity … for the Kaliseum in a long time,” Banko said.
“It seems like we’ve not been able to do anything other than limp along, limp along, limp along,” Banko said. “We don’t do major repairs. We Band-Aid because we don’t have the money.”
There was consensus among the board to focus on figuring out what to do with the pool area before making any decisions on the partnership with KMHC.
Public comment at the meeting included speech about the inherent value of the Kaliseum because of what it offers to the community and interest in how KMHC’s plans would open up more space designated for the senior community.
One member of the public expressed concern about KMHC taking complete control of the Kaliseum and obstructing the community’s access to the facility.
The board still does not know the full extent of KMHC’s ideas for the space and has yet to make any solid plans regarding that partnership, Banko said.
“We’ve been very clear on: it is still the taxpayers’ building,” Banko said.
There is also a longer process the board must follow, which includes taking bids, before the board would make a decision on that kind of partnership.
“There’s a long way to go,” Baldwin said.
