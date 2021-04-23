KALKASKA — A new face will take over the top administration post at Kalkaska Public Schools come July 1.
Kalkaska Superintendent Terry Starr announced Wednesday that he is stepping down from his position to take the same job at Shepherd Public Schools. The Shepherd Board of Education approved a three-year contract for Starr during its Tuesday meeting.
Starr’s 84-year-old mother and 86-year-old stepfather, whose health is failing, live just 10 minutes away from Shepherd Public Schools. Starr said being closer to his family drove the decision — although he admitted he is “not necessarily thrilled” about leaving Kalkaska.
“I thought that if this was to pan out to help me support my mom, I was going to let it happen,” Starr said. “I want to follow what appears to be a leading toward a greater purpose.”
Starr informed the Kalkaska Board of Education in early April that he was interviewing for the job at Shepherd. Board President Rachael Birgy said they were surprised but understanding.
“Terry was very energetic,” Birgy said. “He’s very uplifting, and when he joined onto KP Schools, he brought with him a really positive vibe that the climate at our district needed.”
Birgy said Starr’s resignation will be a “fresh start for all involved.”
Starr’s announcement comes nearly a year to the day after he was reinstated as Kalkaska superintendent.
Starr had been on leave from his post at Kalkaska since April 2019 until April 20, 2020, because of misdemeanor charges against him. After a five-day trial, the jury took less than an hour to acquit Starr on all three counts. Starr, his family and his attorneys called the verdict a complete vindication.
Starr equated his experience during that time to dealing with the proverbial “playground bully.”
In the months before the trial, Starr said he was told that all of the charges would go away if he just admitted guilt. Starr chose to prove in court that he was “completely innocent all along.”
“You stick to your principles in life,” he said. “You fight for truth, and you believe in justice.”
Glen Lake Community Schools Superintendent Jon Hoover has known and been friends with Starr since their time as elementary teachers at Midland Public Schools. Hoover said it was clear from the outset that Starr was innocent.
“For those who convicted him in their minds, they were obviously wrong,” Hoover said.
Starr spent 21 years as an educator in northern Michigan, beginning as an elementary school principal at Elk Rapids Public Schools and then moving onto a middle school position within the district before leaving for Kalkaska in 2018.
Hoover became superintendent at Elk Rapids in the summer of 2000 and encouraged Starr to apply for the elementary principal position that opened up. He said Starr always made a positive difference in the lives of children.
“He’s a class act,” he said. “If integrity is not his middle name, it should be.”
Shepherd Public Schools is slightly larger than Kalkaska, with a student body of about 1,800 students. Kalkaska usually hovers around 1,500. Shepherd has two elementary schools, a middle school, high school and an alternative school with a blend of middle and high school students.
Starr said Shepherd officials are looking to develop a strategic plan to improve the district. Starr helped Kalkaska create its current strategic plan, including projects that will be built if voters approve the $16.85 million bond proposal May 4.
“The challenges presented (at Shepherd) seem to match with the experiences I’ve had here,” Starr said.
Starr begins at his post July 1.
“Bittersweet for sure,” he said. “The people of Kalkaska have been very good to me.”
The Kalkaska board is moving swiftly to find Starr’s replacement, Birgy said. The open position is posted and accepting applicants.
“We’re on a short timeline,” Birgy said. “But we want to make sure we do our due diligence.”
