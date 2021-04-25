KALKASKA — A one-of-a-kind facility in northern Michigan could be coming to Kalkaska.
A $16.85 million capital projects bond proposal from Kalkaska Public Schools will be on the May 4 ballot. The most important piece is the creation of a building dedicated to early childhood care and education, district officials said.
KPS is in the third year of a 5-year strategic plan, which included going to the public with a bond proposal. Superintendent Terry Starr said all involved believed the “main tenet” of the bond should be an early childhood center that could house the Great Start Readiness Program and Head Start — both free preschool offerings to low-income families — as well as tuition-based early childhood programs.
Cherry Street Elementary would become that center if voters approve the bond. The target opening date is fall 2022.
Kalkaska currently operates just three classrooms dedicated to early childhood, all at Birch Street Elementary.
“This is critical,” Starr said. “We just don’t have enough space to fulfill the needs of our communities.”
The proposal does not include a hike from the current tax levy, but it would prevent the mill rate from decreasing.
The district will make the final payment on a 30-year bond May 1, which would drop the mill rate from its current rate of 3.72 to 2.72. If the proposal is passed, the rate stays the same at 3.72 and will drop to 3.1 in six years.
“That made room for us to continue at the same levy and sell bonds,” Jeff Scroggins, the director of business services at KPS, said.
KPS serves anywhere between 60-65 percent of students who qualify for free-and-reduced lunches. Families who rely on the program qualify for free preschool.
Yvonne Donohoe McCool, the director of early childhood education for Northwest Education Services, has been working with Starr and other KPS officials on the Cherry Street transition. Other examples of districts deciding to devote an entire building to early child care exist in the state, but very few in northern Michigan. Mancelona is the closest to such a program, but Donohoe McCool said that district runs its programs out of two buildings.
Such a facility at Kalkaska not only can provide education for children, but it can meet a child’s basic life necessities such as food and shelter. A sense of stability for families comes with such services, Donohoe McCool said.
“This can serve as a model for the region,” she said. “It’s always a question of access for families and high quality services. When those two things are in place, really good things happen for kids.”
Demand for early childhood education programs has dipped during the pandemic, but it was high before COVID-19 hit.
Enrollment is declining across the board from preschool through high school, Donohoe McCool said. She believes that students will return as parents gain confidence that early childhood programs can operate safely. The state’s move to allow 3-year-olds to be enrolled in GSRP should also increase demand.
Starr said there is a “slight concern” about enrollment, but it is rather minuscule.
“We believe in the notion that ‘If you build it, they will come,’” he said.
Supporters say they are “cautiously optimistic” voters will approve the multimillion-dollar bond.
Katie Little, co-chair of the Kalkaska Public Schools Bond Steering Committee, said “no legitimate reason” exists for why the bond shouldn’t pass. She admitted taxpayers are often sensitive and hesitant when asked for money.
“When you talk about a bond, there can be some distrust for whatever reason,” Little said. “But we can provide so much for the district through this millage.”
Other proposed projects include expanding Birch Street Elementary by eight classrooms to house fourth- and fifth-grade students and the addition of a full-size gym; security, athletic and lighting upgrades; replacing the water well at Rapid City School; expanding band facilities at the middle school; new playground equipment; roof repairs; resurfacing the track and athletic field; improved technology infrastructure; furniture replacement; parking lot and sidewalk repairs as well as fence replacements.
Scroggins is aware of the difficulties other school districts, including Benzie Central and Kingsley, have experienced in trying to get the thumbs up from voters on a bond proposal. Benzie needed four attempts pass its $39 million bond, and Kingsley took its proposal off the table in May 2019 after voters rejected it.
Elk Rapids Public Schools managed to pass its $50 million proposal in November. Scroggins said that gives him some hope, considering KPS is asking for about a third of that.
“Hopefully they look at the value,” he said. “It they look at the whole picture, I think they’ll see it as a pretty fair proposal.”
“This is critical. We just don’t have enough space to fulfill the needs of our communities.” Superintendent Terry Starr
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.