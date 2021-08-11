KALKASKA — Kalkaska County Prosecutor Michael Perreault retired July 31, citing staffing and salary issues.
Chief Assistant Prosecutor Eric O’Hearn will oversee the office, county officials confirmed, pending a decision by 46th Circuit Court Chief Judge George J. Mertz, on who will be appointed to serve out Perrault’s term.
“I had a certain level of professionalism I wanted to bring to the office but I’ve got to have the staff,” Perreault said in an interview Monday. “Decisions by the commission didn’t bode well for the way in which I thought the office should be run.”
Perreault, who was serving his third term when he retired, said staff salaries were cut when a grant from the Women’s Resource Center ended in 2019.
Perreault said he met approximately six times with county commissioners on the personnel and finance committee, urging members to use general funds to restore salaries and was disappointed when that did not occur.
County Commissioner Dave Comai acknowledged difficulties county governments face when trying to keep up with salaries paid in the private sector.
“Mike is a good guy, a smart guy, and I think he did a spectacular job with the office,” Comai said. “The two guys we’re dealing with now, he trained.”
The office is staffed by O’Hearn and assistant prosecutor Ryan Ziegler. O’Hearn passed the bar in 2020 and has worked in the office since December; Ziegler has worked in the office since 2017, bios posted on the county’s website show.
Perreault said he has had eight assistant prosecutors work in the office since first being elected in 2012.
“They’re hired, they stay for a year and then they leave,” Perreault said, of staff attorneys who are paid between $40,000 and $50,000 annually.
Perreault said at one point he asked that half of his $78,000 annual salary to increase staff salaries, though commissioners declined the request.
“Any county and any municipality, our goal is going to be to make sure that we spend our money according to a budget,” Comai said. “Every office has a number. And when a person runs for that seat, they know that or they should know that.”
Commissioner Craig Crambell said he understood that Perreault “wanted to go in a different direction” in his career and that staffing the prosecutor’s office would likely be discussed at a standing committee meeting Wednesday.
Perreault first announced plans to retire earlier this year and his last day was July 31.
He said he has taken a job with an unnamed private company unrelated to the law, but will keep his law license current and continue to practice.
