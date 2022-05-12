KALKASKA — The Kaliseum pool that made waves with its long list of needed repairs will dry up.
Kalkaska’s board of commissioners revisited plans for improving the Kaliseum and voted to move forward with the bidding process to gut the facility’s defunct pool space to accommodate any number of projects or renovations they may later decide to put in there.
Kalkaska county commissioners voted 6-0, with Commissioner Katina Banko absent, on Monday to send architectural plans out for bid for a project that would wipe out the plumbing, lighting, flooring and some interior walls of the Kaliseum’s pool area, leaving an empty space with a dirt floor.
The changes to the architectural plans for the gutting of the pool area will change the previously voted on price from the architectural firm.
The Kaliseum’s pool area has remained closed for years after a rusty nut and bolt fell from the ceiling, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle.
During an April 6 meeting, Kalkaska’s commissioners heard from Kalkaska Memorial Health Center officials about their vision for a partnership between the hospital and the county that would result in the renovation of the Kaliseum and potentially the hospital leasing some of that space.
At an April 20 meeting, the board voted to partner with KMHC to bid a project to fix the pool area of the Kaliseum using Architecture Technology as the architects for $46,875 and Spence Brothers as the construction manager for a pre-construction cost of $12,000, according to the posted minutes from the meeting.
The architects and contractors estimated it would cost around $2 million to completely gut the pool area, said a KMHC official at Monday’s meeting.
To start Monday’s meeting, commission Chairman Kohn Fisher explained that he wanted another conversation on the project after walking through the building with Richard Skendzel from Architecture Technology and realizing there was a discrepancy in their understanding of the scope of the project. Skendzel’s designs did not include demolition of the showers and bathrooms in the pool area while Fisher was under the impression those would be wiped out as well.
The commissioners looked over the plans for the pool area, heard from the architect and hospital officials and discussed what they wanted out of this first step in renovating the pool area.
Commissioner Bob Baldwin said he disliked the idea of spending a lot of county money to end up with a gutted area that is still unusable for the public. He vied for the gutting of the pool area to result in a space with flooring, lighting, heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
“I don’t want to end up going to the people and saying, ‘Look, we want to spend $2 million just to create this space that may or may not have a floor without HVAC and lighting,’” Baldwin said. “It needs to be a usable space when we’re done.”
He asked if it would be possible to decide what the county would put in the pool space in a timely manner, or getting multiple design options from the architect, before gutting it so that the first step of the project would yield a usable space.
The commissioners spoke about all the possibilities of what may go in that space, but partnerships with other entities in the county — such as the schools, the library and even the hospital — have yet to be solidified.
Fisher agreed with Baldwin that it would be a “hard sell” to the community to spend that much money on a space that would still not be usable.
But Commissioners David Comai and Craig Cramball both pointed out that gutting the space and leaving just a dirt floor, as opposed to putting in a concrete floor, would give the county more flexibility on what to do with the space next and prevent future unnecessary expenses or barriers. Additions such as lighting and an HVAC system would also be dependent on what goes into the space, Cramball said.
“How do you determine how much lighting you need when you don’t know what your use is? How do you determine how much HVAC you need when you don’t know what your use is?” Cramball said. “I mean, how do you figure all that out?”
After an hour-and-a-half of discussion and disagreement over how to take the next step in the project, the commissioners voted unanimously to approve the architectural design that included gutting the pool space, including the showers and bathrooms, and leaving a dirt floor. When voting, Baldwin said he would vote yes to move the project forward.
The commission will receive an updated estimate from the architect on the costs for the bidding process with the addition of the demolition of the bathrooms. The Spence Brothers’ estimate of $12,000 will remain the same for this point of the bidding process.
KMHC would potentially fund renovations and put some of the hospital’s services in the Kaliseum, but not before hospital officials develop a business plan over the next few months to determine if a certain project is worth investing in for both parties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.