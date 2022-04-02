KALKASKA — A special meeting of the Kalkaska County Board of Commissioners will focus on a potential partnership between the Kaliseum and the Kalkaska Memorial Health Center.
The Kalkaska Board of Commissioners will discuss with KMHC representatives how the medical center could use space at the Kaliseum and flesh out some of the finer details for such an arrangement at a meeting on April 6.
In the past year, KMHC representatives have expressed an interest in making use of open space in the Kaliseum recreation complex, commissioner Bob Baldwin said. He stressed that the talks are in very early stages and that the board of commissioners have not received a formal proposal from the health center, but he and the other commissioners are interested in exploring the partnership.
“The hospital is interested in using some of the Kaliseum facilities. We’re interested in making the Kaliseum successful. And we’re seeing what we might be able to do in terms of how to make that work,” Baldwin said. “In terms of what the specifics would be, how it would work, the way it would happen is still totally up in the air.”
On March 16, commissioner Katina Banko brought the idea of a partnership between KMHC and the Kaliseum to the full board of commissioners after it was discussed in a subcommittee and the board agreed to discuss it further at a special meeting in April, according to unapproved board meeting minutes.
Even if the health center were to lease the whole building, people would still be able to use it recreationally as they normally do, Kaliseum director John Starr said. The partnership would also mean that KMHC would dedicate some resources to the building’s maintenance. At face value, the decision is a no-brainer, Starr said.
“If they want to invest the time, effort and money to do it, for the sake of the Kaliseum, I think it makes 100 percent sense,” Starr said.
Logistically, it makes sense because of the Kaliseum’s proximity to the hospital, the hospital’s access to funding and the Kaliseum’s need for repairs, Starr said.
Previously, Starr said he has spoken with KMHC representatives about turning the recreation complex into an improved community health and wellness space or converting the pool area into a gym space for physical therapy patients.
Baldwin said he wouldn’t comment on specifics about the options for the partnership or his opinions on it, but that he’s interested in any kind of partnership that would improve the Kaliseum. He said he thinks the Kaliseum should be self-sufficient and taxpayers should not have to shoulder its costs, which is a position he has taken since his campaign for his commissioner seat.
“I’m interested in any kind of a partnership that would make the Kaliseum more functional, more self-supporting,” Baldwin said.
The Kaliseum is funded by a .25-mill operating tax. Kalkaska County voters approved the Kaliseum operational millage in 2008, 2012 and 2016, but rejected a renewal request in August 2020. In November 2020, county leaders asked voters to reconsider the tax and it was approved by about 900 votes for four years from 2021 through 2024.
The ice rink and swimming pool facility prior to 2020, the Kaliseum had fallen into disrepair. Mechanical problems regarding the lack of proper separation between the air and ventilation systems between the cold and warm areas of the building led to structural damage, including a rusted pool room ceiling, consultants reported in 2019.
Many of the problems are attributable to past years of minimal maintenance funding and failure to repair or replace equipment, consultants previously reported.
The facility’s pool area has remained closed for two years after a rusty nut and bolt fell from the ceiling, as previously reported by the Record-Eagle. The pool area is set to be sent out for bid soon, Starr said, but most people are in agreement that it should not be turned into a pool area again.
In the past year and a half, maintenance at the Kaliseum has picked up. Starr said he has had work done on the building’s boilers, a new golf simulator installed, most areas painted and cleaned and the hockey rink’s compressor replaced, Starr said.
The amount of revenue generated by the Kaliseum and the number of visitors has increased in the past two years as well, Starr said. The complex’s managers’ biggest concern is continuing to fund maintenance and repairs, which he thinks KMHC could really help with.
“The good news is: Our numbers are going forward. We keep increasing revenue, increasing visitors,” Starr said. “If this all came to fruition, that’d be a major game-changer for this small town without question.”
KMHC representatives did not immediately return a request for comment on Friday.
The board of commissioners meeting will be held on April 6 at 6 p.m. in the Kalkaska Commissioner Chambers Administration Building. Public can participate virtually on Zoom. Information on the Zoom link and Meeting ID can be found here: https://www.kalkaskacounty.net/government/county_notices_and_minutes/.
