TRAVERSE CITY — Describing Kalamazoo’s Fake Baseball can take a fair amount of twists and turns around the bases, extending far beyond its “eclectic art-pop” tagline.
Guitarist and singer Adam Danis said band members have “settled on looking at it as being square in the middle on a spectrum between Björk and Dolly Parton.”
Lead singer, guitarist and recording engineer Maggie Heeren puts it this way: “It’s definitely pop music still. We tried to keep the accessibility in mind throughout the whole writing process, but it’s definitely I guess … heady pop music. There’s some work that needs to be done by the listener in order to really get it.”
Welcome to Fake Baseball, featuring an all-star cast of players culled from a wide range of West Michigan bands – The Go Rounds, Bedroom Ceilings, Saxsquatch & Bridge Band, Last Gasp Collective, Hip Pocket.
After officially releasing its debut recording in February, the band is poised to flaunt its “confluence of musical trajectories” and “engaging soundscapes” with album-release shows at Traverse City’s Little Fleet on May 20 and Charlevoix’s Dhaseleer Events Barn on May 21.
Grand Rapids neosoul band Earth Radio will open the Little Fleet show at 7 p.m.; northern Michigan’s Charlie Millard Band will open the 6 p.m. Charlevoix tour stop.
Fake Baseball also features saxophonist Jarad Selner, keyboardist Grayson Nye, drummer Ethan Bouwsma and bassist Matthew Milowe.
The band even challenges fans with its name, which was inspired by the baseball simulation game Major League Redditball.
Danis said it reflects “a sport won and lost but never played, a string of imitation extending from a cultural touchstone to a nerdy numbers game played out entirely hypothetically to an art-pop band of people who couldn’t throw a ball with a catapult.”
The seeds of this captivating collaboration actually were sown by Heeren — an audio engineer at La Luna Recording and Sound in Kalamazoo, where most of the album was recorded — during a year-long school project as she worked on her bachelor’s degree in multimedia arts and technology at Western Michigan University.
The demos created by Heeren, Danis, Selner and Nye for that project became “a jumping-off point” for what would eventually become Fake Baseball’s inaugural album, billed as funky, spooky, cute, funny, angry and “above all, adventurous.”
“We were all definitely listening to a bunch of proggy, busier, bigger band stuff when writing this album, like Oingo Boingo, Yes, King Crimson and Steely Dan,” Heeren said. “We were also all listening to a bunch of pop music, old and new, like Prince, Rubblebucket, St. Vincent, Stevie Wonder and Maps & Atlases.”
In short, she added: “I think it’s going to reach a lot of folks.”
The band also brought in special guests, including a horn section, string players, vocalists and extra guitarists.
“We’re excited to get it out to people,” Danis said.
Added Heeren: “Now that we actually have a live band assembled, we get to be a real band. It has been exciting to work up the music on this first record together as a four-piece, but it has been even more exciting to start to work up new music together as a six-piece.”
In that vein, Fake Baseball already has started creating material for a follow-up album.
