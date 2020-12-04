FRANKFORT — Hosting the IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon in northern Michigan was a no-brainer for Traverse City officials in 2019.
Thousands of athletes and their entourages brought millions of dollars to the area for the inaugural event in 2019, and hundreds of local residents had plenty to say about the logistical nightmares it created.
Following the cancellation of the 2020 event in Traverse City because of COVID-19 concerns, the Ironman Group announced future races in northern Michigan will now be hosted in Frankfort as part of a multi-year deal approved by the city council last week.
Starting Sept. 21, 2021, the IRONMAN 70.3 will be swam in Frankfort Harbor, biked along M-22 and run in and around the town of about 1,400 year-round residents. Racers, organizers and Traverse City residents were excited to see the race stay in the area and many can’t wait to see the new course.
“Looking at the site in Frankfort, to me it spoke to kind of the quintessential Michigan experience,” Ironman’s Head of North American Operations Keats McGonigal said. “I think that that’s something that’s going to resonate for our athletes and continue to draw them back for many years to come.”
When pushback led TC Tourism and city officials to look for different options following the 2019 event, Frankfort jumped at the chance to host the international event. Frankfort City Superintendent Joshua Mills said all the members of the community worked tirelessly to get the event and it was approved by city council last week.
“We’re extremely excited to host because the notoriety for that to occur in our area and region is awesome,” Mills said. “We are going to bring a lot of people into our community and they are going to fall in love.”
The potential for millions of dollars to flow into Frankfort was a big selling point for the small, tourism-based economy. However, they had to make sure they learned from the negative feedback that came from the 2019 race.
Michele Howard raced in Ironman 70.3 Traverse City’s first — and as it turned out, only — year and said she’s looking forward to racing again in and around Frankfort. The event had lots of challenges in Traverse City, especially the traffic issues it caused. She’s not sure if the race will cause similar issues at its new spot, as there’s no route announced as of yet.
“Until we see the bike course we won’t know, but just the way the last course was where it basically blocked off all of downtown Traverse City and all of Leelanau County, it was just too much,” she said. “Hopefully in Frankfort they’ll be able to arrange it so they can get around it, and I think they learned from what happened in 2019 to make sure those mistakes don’t happen again.”
Howard, Traverse Area District Library’s director, said the number of spots where cars couldn’t get through caused her worry as an athlete, and she also sympathized with people trying to drive around on a Sunday morning.
She didn’t think athletes would have a hard time finding a place to stay — most will probably still room in Traverse City, but they’ll probably spread out over a wider area. That could include renting houses in the Frankfort area, and it’s not unusual for athletes to stay an hour or so from the starting line as she did for past Ironman events in New York.
Moving the triathlon to Benzie County could be a boost for a small lakeshore town that otherwise isn’t too busy in September, Howard said. She agreed that people were concerned about the race being yet another major event in Traverse City.
The Traverse City 2019 event met with outstanding reviews from participants on location, amenities, ease of travel and more, but the pushback from the community became a big reason the event was moved. The positive feedback reassured them they had to keep an event nearby.
“The Traverse City region is a fantastic area that our athletes love to race in and we can deliver a great experience there so we knew we wanted to continue to be there,” McGonigal said. “I think having the little bit of a smaller community is going to make the event feel that much bigger to all of our participants as well as to the residents in Frankfort.”
Still, Traverse City Tourism president and CEO Trevor Tkach thinks TC would have been able to put on 2020’s event to a much better response than 2019 and the event could have possibly stayed there. Tkach also said there have been talks of other Ironman-type events coming to Traverse City in lieu of the triathlon and has a “great deal” of optimism that events like the Cherry Fest and Ironman will resume in 2021.
Matt Hanson, 2019’s Ironman Traverse City’s overall winner, said that northern Michigan as a whole is a hidden gem and he was disappointed he could not return to TC to defend his title this season.
“I don’t know too much about the new location but it’s always a bummer to not be able to return to the same place and race at a place that you have good history on,” Hanson said. “I would have definitely been back this year if it happened and we will have to see if it fits into the schedule for next year.”
Concerns over traffic blockages have been addressed, according to Mills and McGonigal.
The proposed route will impact M-22, but only for portions of the day. Mills said he is confident they will not see the same issues as 2019.
“Knowing that there were some concerns from 2019, we had those concerns with Ironman and we think the route that is proposed gives us the opportunity to have traffic flow throughout the day,” Mills said. “Considering it’s beyond Labor Day, it puts us in a better position to be able to facilitate that. It will give a significant economic boost to our community.”
McGonigal said the course has yet to be finalized, but that he would be excited as an athlete to race this challenging course. Channel currents in the Frankfort Harbor, big hills and winding roads make for a difficult race for those who make the trip to participate.
Registration for the event opens Dec. 21.
