TRAVERSE CITY — It was a first-time competition of any kind for Clark, a black Bernedoodle.
His practice jump was about 22 feet at the first round of Ultimate Air Dogs at the National Cherry Festival.
“He’s never done this before, so we were a little surprised,” said owner Alison Shaw, who was with her husband Neil. “We live on a lake so this is daily for him.”
After seeing Clark — who is a 2-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog and Standard Poodle — jump off their dock on Cedar Lake they decided to sign him up for one event as a test.
He even surprised his humans.
“That was his first attempt,” Alison said. “He just loved it … He had so much fun with it, and I love that we could get him some exercise.”
Plus, she added: “He’s very obsessed with the toy, so if I threw it 60 feet he would try to jump that far.”
That’s part of the excitement of Ultimate Air Dogs, which is at West End Beach just behind the Pepsi Bayside Music Stage at Open Space Park, said organizer Brian Wilcox.
Over the course of three days at the National Cherry Festival more than 60 dogs will compete during 12 sessions, he said. Competitions take place daily. The finals are at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Wilcox summed up the experience succinctly:
“Well, we got a bunch of dogs running down a 40-foot dock into a 45-foot pool. Pretty much long jumper dogs,” he said while in the middle of announcing the 11 a.m. competition on Thursday.
It’s a little more complicated than that as the dogs work in conjunction with their owners to time the toss of the toys into the pool. Each dog’s experience determines how far they jump. Some may only jump five feet, others at 20-plus feet.
“Our record is a Whippet dog at 32 feet,” Wilcox said. “We’ll see some dogs at 26-28 feet this weekend.”
If the dog has a strong “toy drive,” the stronger of a competitor it will be, he said.
“We say that if the dog is ‘toy dumb’ the dog will be good at this,” Wilcox said. “That dog will do anything for the toy.”
If you come out this weekend, you might see a dog like Chief, a Labradoodle who entered for the first time last year and is back to see if he improves, said owner Margo Burian of Maple City.
Last year he landed a “whopping 9-foot belly-flopper, but we had a lot of fun,” she said.
“It’s just his thing. We practice once a week, mainly to burn off some of his energy. We call him The Chief of Chaos.”
Crowds can expect “dogs having fun” all weekend long, said Wilcox, whose dad, former Detroit Tigers pitcher Milt Wilcox started the business 22 years ago.
“It’s going to be beautiful weather. Get ready for large crowds. Watch the dogs have fun. And it’s free to get in.”
Learn more about the Ultimate Air Dogs at ultimateairdogs.com.
Learn more about the National Cherry Festival at cherryfestival.org.
