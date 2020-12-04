TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Court of Appeals has denied a local man’s plea for a reduced sentence after a 2019 arson conviction.
The defendant, John Lester Anderson, is about two years into a 7- to 20-year prison sentence after a Grand Traverse County jury convicted him of second-degree arson in early 2019. He fought for a second opinion from the appellate court, and it finally came Thursday — a rejection.
Appellate judges Anica Letica, Michael Riordan and Thomas Cameron instead affirmed Anderson’s sentence in a unanimous decision.
The man has a few weeks yet to file an appeal of that appeal before the Michigan Supreme Court, Grand Traverse County Assistant Prosecutor Kit Tholen said Friday.
But Tholen, who handled the case from an Aug. 27, 2018 arraignment through Thursday’s opinion, hopes the fire’s victims can finally see an end.
“(It’s) continued that emotional turmoil from the original incident,” Tholen said, directing his concerns to the family Anderson’s actions left with ashes. “This was their home, their dream home. They had poured just a ton of effort and hopes and dreams into that house.
“I hope that this gives them more of a sense of finality.”
Anderson was charged with the crime in August 2018 after lighting the family’s in-construction home aflame, according to past Record-Eagle coverage of the case. The interior renovations were nearly complete, according to the Court of Appeals decision, and the family was set to move in on Sept. 1.
A jury found Anderson guilty in February 2019 of second-degree arson as a third-time habitual offender. They acquitted him of a second felony charge of home invasion, court records show.
A few weeks later, Judge Thomas Power sentenced him to 7 to 20 years in prison, court records show.
Surveillance footage reviewed in court showed Anderson walking away from the still-burning home, which sat just off East Traverse Highway, the Record-Eagle reported in August 2018. Phone records and search warrant findings strengthened the case.
The home’s owner was sleeping in a pole barn on the property as construction continued, past reports show, and identified Anderson on the footage.
Questions were raised then about the home being considered a dwelling or not, which could’ve meant a lower sentence, alongside Power’s stringent sentence.
Tholen said Anderson at one time was a good friend and business partner of one of the home’s owners.
The business partnership ended less than amicably, according to past reports.
The defense’s main arguments in the Court of Appeals hinged on whether the home was a dwelling if it wasn’t being lived in at the time of the blaze. A 13th Circuit Court judge dismissed the argument, as did the appellate court, which argued “willfully and maliciously” burning a home, regardless of whether it’s occupied during the fire, is enough for a conviction on second-degree arson.
The appellate judges also dismissed an argument that the jury erred in fully considering case evidence that supports his case — such a move would’ve had to come from 13th Circuit Court, and was not raised properly.
Tholen found the opinion thorough.
“I thought they adequately addressed all of the issues the defendant raised upon appeal, and I was satisfied with their opinion,” he said.
