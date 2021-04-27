BELLAIRE — A 13th Circuit Court judge will hear arguments on whether to dismiss an Antrim County election-related lawsuit, after denying a motion by the plaintiff to adjourn an upcoming summary disposition hearing.
The remote hearing is scheduled for May 10, although that could change depending on scheduling issues, officials said.
“No doubt, given the desire of the parties to present their discovery and present their factual witnesses to the court, to the court writ large, and to the public, it would be an easy thing to want to move past the question of legal sufficiency,” said Judge Kevin Elsenheimer.
“But the fact is, the court has an obligation to review legal sufficiency issues when they are raised,” Elsenheimer said.
Bill Bailey, of Central Lake Township, sued Antrim County in November, accusing the county of violating his constitutional rights, after about 2,000 votes cast for then-President Donald Trump were temporarily and mistakenly assigned to challenger Joe Biden.
Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy previously acknowledged errors by her office caused the mistake, which was corrected before the vote tally was certified.
Yet in court filings Bailey’s attorney, Matthew DePerno of Portage, suggested the county’s Dominion Voting Systems machines could be intentionally fraudulent, and among other examples, pointed to the passage of a marijuana ordinance by a single vote, as possibly suspect.
Dominion has consistently denied the allegations, and a hand recount of the county’s presidential election conducted by the state’s Bureau of Elections using local volunteer poll workers found no fraud.
Erik Grill, an attorney with the Michigan Attorney General’s office, representing Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, has challenged the standing of Bailey to bring the lawsuit — Bailey lives in the township, not the village, and could not have voted on the marijuana ballot issue.
Bailey has not moved, he lived in Central Lake Township when the suit was filed and officials previously said he voted in person Nov. 3 and was given the correct ballot, so it is unclear why the residency issue hasn’t been raised until now.
Grill also said the court has granted all the relief Bailey has asked for, an argument supported by attorney Haider Kazim, who represents Antrim County.
“Plaintiff’s claims are moot because Plaintiff has already been granted all of the relief he sought,” Grill argues, in court filings.
Bailey was allowed to hire a team to visit Antrim County and take forensic images of election equipment, a hand recount was completed, the election results were certified, no candidates in the county requested a recount, the time for requesting a special election based on questions of mechanical errors has passed and no judgment — even if rendered — would have a practical or legal effect, Grill said.
DePerno also filed a second motion, which Elsenheimer granted, allowing Bailey to add to his list of expert witnesses even though the deadline to do so had passed.
DePerno argued the new witnesses were essential and would respond to a March 26 report by a University of Michigan computer science and engineering professor, J. Alex Halderman, filed on behalf of the defense.
Grill argued Halderman’s report simply refuted a previous report issued by Bailey’s forensic team, Allied Security Operations Group. He argued new expert witnesses this late in the case opened the possibility of a request for rebuttal witnesses to rebut the rebuttal witnesses.
“We would essentially be starting this case all over again,” Grill said.
The judge disagreed and granted the motion with limits. DePerno can add to Bailey’s expert witness list for rebuttal purposes only, not to introduce any new “theories.”
“I’m not at the point in this case of being able to discern, with any great detail, whether or not the report that was produced by the defense requires rebuttal or what kind of rebuttal it does require,” Elsenheimer said. “That’s not the job of the court. That’s the job of the parties.”
DePerno listed James Penrose of cyber-security firm BlueVoyant and Benjamin Cotton, of CyFIR, a Virginia-based licensing, service management and computer security firm.
Also mentioned by DePerno as an addition to the expert witness list is Douglas Frank, a mathematician who appeared in a documentary by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, claiming he’d discovered a “sixth degree polynomial” that proved Michigan deployed a “key” that converted registered voters into votes cast in the 2020 election.
No evidence has been provided to the court regarding the “polynomial,” though it has been included by DePerno in previous court filings and was scoffed at by Grill.
CyFIR and another of Bailey’s expert witnesses, Doug Logan of Florida-based Cyber Ninjas, are among firms mentioned in relation to a controversial decision by Arizona Senate Republicans to audit ballots cast in Maricopa County after several previous counts found no irregularities.
Like Benson, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has said the election in that state was accurate and expressed concern over those chosen as election “experts.”
“As you know, the Senate has confirmed its hiring of Cyber Ninjas Inc.,” Hobbs wrote in a April 1 letter to Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, included in court filings. “This firm’s CEO not only harbors conspiratorial beliefs about the 2020 election, but has shared conspiracies about Dominion election equipment, the exact equipment he has been hired to audit.”
Fann previously said she’d considered hiring ASOG — the company who’s representatives conducted the forensic exam for Bailey Dec. 6 — though revoked a work agreement after Hobbs and others questioned the group’s independence.
“As you know,” Hobbs wrote to Fann on March 3, “there is no credible evidence for any of the conspiracy theories that have abounded about the 2020 General Election, including those made by associates of Allied Systems (Systems) Operations Group.”
When asked for comment on the common experts, Dominion released a company statement:
“The latest information about individuals associated with the Antrim County audit underscores what we have said all along – there are no issues with the accuracy and reliability of Dominion voting systems. Thousands of fair and impartial recounts and audits conducted since the November 2020 election also confirm this fact.”
