TRAVERSE CITY -- A week after Enbridge Energy first reported damage to a support on its underwater pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac, an Ingham County judge issued a temporary restraining order that halts operation of the line.
The company initially shut down both legs of Line 5 last week after reporting damage to a screw anchor supporting the pipeline's east leg. It then resumed operation of the west leg Saturday -- without first consulting the State of Michigan or providing information state officials requested about damage to the line.
In a letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Enbridge CEO Al Monaco said the company's own inspections of the west leg showed it was safe, and that it had cleared reopening with the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.
On Monday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed motions in an ongoing court case with Enbridge, one for a preliminary injunction that would require Enbridge to provide more information on damage to the pipeline and to keep both legs shut down until the state could independently review that information.
Nessel also asked for a temporary restraining order on Line 5's operation until a ruling could be reached on the preliminary injunction. Ingham County Circuit Court Judge James S. Jamo granted the order, requiring Enbridge to cease all operations of the dual pipelines within 24 hours.
"[The State of Michigan] retains a duty to protect public trust lands, and it is currently unable to do so as a result of Defendants' failures," said Jamo in the motion.
Jamo wrote that Enbridge's risk of financial loss from stopping oil flow in the west leg was far exceeded by the risk of "substantial and irreparable" harm if the company is wrong about the west leg's safety.
In a press release from the Attorney General's office, Nessel said the ruling is only a short-term fix.
"If the lines are put back into operation, one mismanaged incident or accident would result in a historic catastrophe for our state," Nessel said. "Work must continue toward complete removal of Line 5 from our waters.”
Environmental groups are calling for Whitmer to take the next step by revoking Enbridge's 1953 easement with the State of Michigan, which allows the company to operate the line in the Straits.
"We've been asking her to do [it] for some time now," said David Holtz, communications coordinator for Oil and Water Don't Mix, a statewide coalition opposed to Line 5's continued operation.
Holtz said Whitmer has the authority, citing a long track record of Enbridge violating the easement agreement.
Chairman Bryan Newland of the Bay Mills Indian Community called the temporary restraining order a good step forward.
"This situation shows once again that Enbridge cannot be trusted to safely operate any pipeline,” said Newland in a press release. “Enbridge continues to withhold information from us, from regulators, and from the public. We want to know what they're hiding and why they're hiding it.”
Enbridge has not yet responded to a request for comment on the order.
