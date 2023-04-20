BELLAIRE — State prosecutors will be allowed to use prior statements made by so-called co-conspirators in what could be the final trial related to the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, a judge has decided.

“Here there is certainly probative value to the statements that are offered,” 13th Circuit Court Judge Charles Hamlyn said during a motion hearing Wednesday. “They directly relate to the allegations against each of the defendants.”

Governor kidnapping plot legal case Coverage of the legal case against those accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Some defense attorneys had opposed such statements being admitted into evidence, arguing in part that attorneys with the state attorney general’s office “cherry-picked” snippets from the statements that could be taken out of context.

Hamlyn said that was an issue for the jury.

“It is my experience that, if that is what’s being done by a party, it can be easily pointed out by an opposing party subject to cross-examination,” Hamlyn said.

Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor and twin brothers Michael Null and William Null, all of Michigan, are charged with one count each of providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The men pleaded not guilty or stood mute when a district court judge in December bound the case over for trial following a lengthy preliminary hearing in Traverse City last summer.

Assistant Attorney General John Pallas successfully argued the motion in court, stating in a brief the statements should be admissible as they were made in furtherance of a conspiracy.

“The actions by all these individuals provide more than sufficient independent proof of conspiracy,” the state’s brief says. “Recordings of these events, phone records, and physical items will be introduced at trial to establish independent proof of the conspiracy.”

The brief lists nine state defendants, six federal defendants and 21 unindicted co-conspirators, statements of which the state may introduce at trial, which is expected to begin in Antrim County in August.

A fifth defendant in the Antrim County case, Brian Higgins, a resident of Wisconsin, pleaded guilty in March to a single felony charge of attempting to provide material support for an act of terrorism as part of an agreement negotiated with prosecutors.

None of the Antrim County defendants are charged with conspiracy, but that’s not a legal requirement for the statements to be used at trial, Hamlyn said.

Molitor’s attorney William Barnett asked whether the same “non-hearsay” ruling would apply to the defense, as there was at least one out-of-court statement by Adam Fox that Barnett was considering as part of his client’s defense.

Fox is serving a 16-year prison term following a conviction in federal court on conspiracy and weapons charges related to the plot; Hamlyn said he’d address that request if it was filed with the court in a motion.

A team with the attorney general’s office — William Rollstin, Pallas, Phillip Jacques and Daniel Grano — are prosecuting the case and have shown in exhibits and court filings they will seek to prove the men planned to kidnap the governor from her lakeside summer home near Elk Rapids.

The defendants are represented by attorneys from Cadillac, Grand Rapids and Flint, who’ve previously questioned actions by undercover agents and confidential sources, with some arguing their clients were big talkers who did not have the wherewithal to carry out the plot.

A growing point of contention between prosecution and defense has been the state’s characterization of the Antrim County defendants as members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a militia group frequently referenced in prior trials in state court in Jackson and in federal court in Grand Rapids.

Defense attorneys previously took issue with a press release issued Dec. 7, 2022, by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office, under the headline, “Wolverine Watchmen Bound Over in Antrim County.” A second press release announced the cases had been consolidated for a single trial, and linked to the December release.

The state’s own witness, FBI Agent Henrik Impola, previously testified none of the Antrim County defendants were members of the Wolverine Watchmen.

Nessel on Friday visited Traverse City and gave a presentation on government transparency, offering tips on how residents can best make use of “FOIA” — the Freedom of Information Act which provides the public an avenue to access government records.

During her town hall presentation, Nessel referenced the upcoming trial stating, “I know there’s some great interest here in regards to the Wolverine Watchman case, right?”

Nessel discussed court exhibits which had been produced by prosecutors in open court, copies of which were then denied to the media, including the Record-Eagle, in court records requests and FOIA requests filed with her office.

Nessel said, in theory, these requests were reasonable, but their release could still be problematic in an ongoing court case.

Nessel’s use of the “Wolverine Watchman” label during the town hall gathering last Friday in Grand Traverse County, however, sparked Barnett on Wednesday in Antrim County to again chide the state’s highest law enforcement official.

“It was obviously a public relations stunt . . . to combat criticism she’s had with transparency,” Barnett said. “I was absolutely stunned to hear the attorney general again refer to the Antrim County case as the ‘Wolverine Watchmen’ case.”

The reference could taint the jury pool, Barnett said, suggesting the court issue a protective order or add attendance at the event as a jury questionnaire question.

“I don’t want to be a sore thumb about this, but I think a record needs to be made about what happened and what continues to happen,” Barnett said. “This is, in my opinion, purposeful.”

Rollstin, lead attorney for the prosecution, accused Barnett of working “very closely” with freelance videographer Eric VanDussen, who has filmed ongoing court proceedings in the kidnap plot trials and was in the courtroom Wednesday.

“Nothing inappropriate happened at the town hall meeting,” Rollstin said. “The defendants are part of the Wolverine Watchmen to the extent that they’re all co-conspirators.”

Rollstin labeled VanDussen “an agitator” and said it was VanDussen who questioned Nessel at Friday’s event about the Wolverine Watchmen, which was, he said, “completely off-topic.”

VanDussen, who is a member of the Michigan Press Association and said he has filmed specific court proceedings as part of a plan to produce a documentary film about extremism in Michigan, also filmed the Nessel’s transparency presentation Friday.

He uploaded that video to Vimeo and shared a transcript of the event on document cloud, both of which show that VanDussen did ask questions, but it was Nessel who first referenced “Wolverine Watchmen.”

Barnett and VanDussen separately told the Record-Eagle they are not working together, as Rollstin alleged in court.

Barnett said he was made aware of the event when VanDussen emailed him a link to the video and asked him for a comment, to which he did not reply.

“Below are links to my full video and a partial transcript of AG Nessel’s public comments from April 14 when she mentioned the Wolverine Watchmen during a Traverse City FOIA/OMA seminar,” the April 17 email from VanDussen to Barnett states.

“After you’ve had a chance to review the video and partial transcript, I’m wondering if you could provide me with a comment for a follow-up story I’m working on,” VanDussen’s email states.

VanDussen has posted stories about Michigan governmental issues to Medium, an open platform online publication.

Hamlyn appeared exasperated by the conflict between attorneys, stating that, while he appreciated Barnett making the incident part of the record, anything further should be filed in court as a formal motion. The videotape of the attorney general’s town hall event, he said, could be attached as an exhibit.

“I don’t want to have a conversation every single time about decorum,” Hamlyn said. “I don’t care about grandstanding. As I told all the parties . . . this case will not turn into a circus.”

The next court date in the case is a motion hearing scheduled for May 17.