TRAVERSE CITY — A judge signed a temporary restraining order halting, at least for now, plans by the PACE North board to terminate an ongoing management agreement with Grand Traverse Pavilions.
“The judge acknowledged our position and, for that, we are appreciative,” said Cecil McNally, chair of the local Department of Health and Human Services Board, which oversees the county-owned nursing home.
Nicole Farkas, PACE North executive director, said she was disappointed in the ruling.
“We will follow the judge’s order,” Farkas said, adding that she believed the court would eventually rule in PACE North’s favor.
In June, Grand Traverse Pavilions and its charitable foundation filed a civil lawsuit against PACE North, a healthcare nonprofit that serves elderly participants at a center on Garfield Road.
PACE stands for “Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly,” and is a state-organized, federally funded program that aims to assist seniors who want to stay in their own homes as they age.
Grand Traverse Pavilions was an early booster of PACE North, assisting with providing a location for the center and signing a liquidity agreement for PACE North’s $3 million loan from National Cooperative Bank.
The business relationship between the two entities has since soured, court documents show.
“PACE North’s actions represent a contrived scheme to undermine the DHHS Board in an attempt to terminate the Management Agreement without any basis for doing so because they don’t like the bargained-for deal,” a complaint, filed June 30, states.
Andrew Vredenburg, an attorney representing PACE North, acknowledged as much, but said certain services in the management agreement are over-priced, which could raise tax-exempt status issues.
The organization can now stand on its own, he said.
“We’re a very strong entity now, because we’ve grown it to the point that we have,” Vredenburg said during a hearing.
“If we are required to continue to pay management fees and accrue these liabilities to DHHS board and the DHHS,” Vredenburg said, “that’s going to reduce what we can provide to the elderly up in northern Michigan.”
On July 26, 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer granted the plaintiff’s motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction, barring PACE North from terminating the management agreement, at least for now.
The 2018 agreement, which was renewed in December for a 20-year term, calls for the Pavilions to provide certain administrative services to PACE North in exchange for a monthly fee, court records show.
Farkas said the only services Grand Traverse Pavilions is currently providing to PACE North are IT services.
Both Farkas and McNally said the lawsuit has not impacted daily operations of either entity or affected IT staff morale.
“They seem to be working together well,” McNally said.
Farkas previously described the management agreement as “unconscionable,” adding that multiple efforts to revise it had so far been unsuccessful.
“PACE North was met with persistent resistance and delay from Grand Traverse Pavilions, necessitating the PACE North board’s action in recommending the termination of the Management Agreement to definitively eliminate known exposure,” Farkas had said in a previous email.
The organization’s board was open to finding an alternative, she said; Judge Elsenheimer, in a previous hearing, had encouraged the two organizations to negotiate.
“I sense from the communications that I was having with counsel today, regarding an adjournment, that perhaps there was some discussions going on and I would like those to continue,” the judge said in court in July.
Also in 13th Circuit Court, Grand Traverse Pavilions, the DHHS Board, McNally and Pavilions CEO Rose Coleman, are named in a lawsuit filed in December 2022 by Mary John-Williams, PACE North’s former executive director, as previously reported.
John-Williams alleges violation of the Whistleblower Protection Act, as well as discrimination based on her race, age and status as a single mother, according to the lawsuit.
A jury trial in that case is scheduled for next year, though Blake Ringsmuth, who represents John-Williams, said he’s preparing to take testimony in pre-trial depositions.
The DHHS board, in a recent evaluation of Coleman’s performance, voted to add an indemnification clause to the agreement that holds her harmless for any acts or decisions made in good faith as part of her job, as previously reported.
The board will pay Coleman’s expenses for her defense against lawsuits or investigations by the state in connection with her nursing license or nursing home administrator’s license.
The clause will remain in effect if Coleman’s employment at the Pavilions ends; McNally previously said it was added because of the John-Williams lawsuit.
Judge Charles Hamlyn — not Judge Elsenheimer — is presiding over the John-Williams lawsuit, though Ringsmuth said Monday he believes the two cases are linked.
“Essentially, this stems from the fact that the management agreement is illegal under Medicare,” Ringsmuth said. “My client brought that to the attention of the Pavilions repeatedly, among other problems, and was retaliated against.”
Ringsmuth said the management agreement has an inherent conflict of interest, if one non-profit senior care organization takes a fee from another non-profit senior care organization, for services not priced at fair market value, as has been alleged.
An online register of actions for 13th Circuit Court shows no hearings are currently scheduled in either case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.