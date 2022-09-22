BEULAH — Benzonia Township voters in November will not be asked whether they’d like to prohibit marijuana establishments in their community after a circuit court judge agreed with a group who said a local woman’s ballot initiative failed to comply with election requirements.
“This Court has considered the complaint and finds that the relief requested by the Plaintiff is warranted,” 19th Circuit Court Judge David A. Thompson stated in an order signed Wednesday, 33 minutes after a hearing on the matter concluded.
Honor resident Mary Haan has repeatedly attempted to get the issue in front of voters and, just as many times, has been denied because of a variety of regulatory and election requirements, although she was not the defendant in the case brought by a group calling itself “Prosperity for Benzonia.”
Prosperity for Benzonia, represented at the hearing by Lansing attorney Kevin M. Blair of Honigmann, LLP, instead filed suit against Benzonia Township Clerk Diana Heller and Benzie County Clerk Tammy Bowers for canvassing the ballot petitions and certifying that Haan had collected enough signatures.
Blair said in court filings that Haan in her effort photocopied blank signature sheets in which words were cut off and a formatting issue left off a required warning, rendering eight of the nine pages submitted — with as many as 75 of the 85 signatures gathered — out of compliance.
“These are not trivial things,” Blair said. “Strict compliance is the standard.”
Thompson apparently agreed.
“The error, if there is one in this instance, begins with the manner in which this citizen utilized the petition document, photocopied it, and then left off parts of the document that are required by statute,” Thompson said prior to signing the order.
His ruling came with not a moment to spare.
Clerks must have ballots printed and on their way to overseas and military voters by Sept. 24, and to absentee voters by Sept. 29, which Lansing attorney Tim Perrone said put Bowers in a difficult position.
“This hearing is being held after the time to start printing,” Perrone said.
Blair said he filed suit on behalf of Prosperity for Benzonia, whose members were not named in court documents, soon after his client — or clients — became aware of the ballot initiative.
Haan, who has called marijuana users “potheads” and “burnouts” in letters critical of medical and other use of the psychoactive plant legalized in Michigan in 2018, has repeatedly sought to put the question of disallowing marijuana establishments on the ballot.
In 2019, court records show Haan with other community members conducted a petition drive to place a proposal to prohibit marijuana establishments on the ballot for the August 2019 election. Michigan law states residents may conduct such a petition but only for a “regular” election.
Township officials argued the August 2019 election was not a “regular” election because no one was running for office and refused to put the issue on the ballot, records show.
Haan renewed her efforts in 2020 and submitted petitions with 81 signatures — exceeding the 75 signatures required, as based on the number of votes cast for governor in the township in the last gubernatorial election.
Township officials shared this petition with an attorney and subsequently informed Haan in May 2020 that this petition also was invalid.
Haan filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the letter between the township and the attorney and was denied by the township citing attorney-client privilege. Haan appealed, stating the township had waived privilege by reading portions of the letter to her over the phone.
Haan prevailed and obtained a copy of the letter, then sued the township, seeking to place the petition on the November 2020 ballot. When that didn’t happen, Haan again sought to place the petition on the August 2021 ballot and was informed, again, that was not a “regular” election.
“To complicate matters, the Benzonia Township Clerk has asked the Michigan Bureau of Elections for guidance as to the date of the next Regular Election in the Township, and the Bureau has provided the election of November of 2022,” Timothy Figura said in a May 5, 2021, letter to Benzonia Township Supervisor Jason Barnard.
“I am told that the Bureau of Elections would not elaborate on the reasoning for this, but I suspect that the explanation may be that August does not become a ‘regular election’ until nominees are included on the ballot, which may not be finalized until next year.”
Now, per Judge Thompson’s ruling, the petition will miss the ballot again this year.
Haan said Wednesday evening she was unaware of the lawsuit, the hearing or of the judge’s ruling, and until informed by a Record-Eagle reporter, had been under the impression that her petition was still on the ballot.
“Certainly, I haven’t had trouble getting the signatures,” Haan said, when asked whether she thought voters would pass the issue if her petition were to appear on the ballot.
“But this is my fifth go-round,” Haan said. “And they have obstructed the citizens from voting, so maybe that tells you something.”
