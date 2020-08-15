GRAND RAPIDS — A federal judge denied a motion for a preliminary injunction on an emergency order that required the COVID-19 testing of seasonal migrant workers residing on Michigan farms.
The ruling came Friday by Paul Maloney, District Judge for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, according to court documents.
The lawsuit, filed jointly by two Michigan farms and affected employees against state officials, called the MDHHS executive order a violation of workers' civil rights. Smeltzer Orchards LLC, based out of Frankfort, is listed as a plaintiff on the case.
Plaintiffs sought a preliminary injunction when the lawsuit was filed, according to the document. If granted, any enforcement of the order would have been postponed until the complaint was settled.
"MDHHS appreciates the judge’s ruling," an MDHHS statement read. "The department’s goal is to save lives during a pandemic that has killed 6,300 people in Michigan. At a time when farms, food processing plants, and migrant worker camps face 21 outbreaks, the best way to save lives is to support and test these hard-working employees."
The Aug. 3 order remains in effect. The deadline for businesses to comply is Aug. 24.
Those seeking assistance with compliance can email MDHHS-Migrant-Affairs@michigan.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.