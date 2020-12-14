BELLAIRE — Voters will have a chance to review a report generated by a recent examination of Antrim County’s voting machines, after a judge vacated his order requiring the results be kept private.
Attorneys from the Michigan Attorney General’s office — representing Michigan’s Secretary of State — agreed the information should be released, so long as any proprietary source code from Dominion voting machine software is redacted and the Secretary of State be allowed to rebut the report's contents.
Arguments over whether to make the information public took place Monday morning in front of 13th Circuit Court Chief Judge Kevin A. Elsenheimer, during an abruptly-scheduled remote hearing.
More than 8,700 people tuned in to watch the judge’s YouTube channel, which court staff said customarily has an audience of 30 to 50.
“All we ever wanted was the opportunity to review the report and present our own counter argument at the same time that Mr. DePerno presented his preliminary report,” said Erik Grill, a lawyer who appeared for the AG’s office. “So the public could hear both sides and make an informed determination of which side to believe.”
It was a Nov. 23 complaint against Antrim County filed by attorney Matthew DePerno, on behalf of his client Bill Bailey, requesting ex parte, or immediate, permission to take forensic images of Dominion voting machines that began the current court bustle.
Bailey’s lawsuit claims voter fraud, election fraud and that his constitutional rights were violated after a marijuana proposal passed by a single vote. Elsenheimer signed a court order Dec. 4 allowing the forensic examination, though barred DePerno from releasing results without the court’s permission.
The exam took place Dec. 6 inside the Antrim County Building, a report was generated from the results and shared with the judge and with attorneys for the AG.
One of those working with DePerno and Bailey named in the hearing Monday, is Russell James Ramsland Jr., a cyber security expert who previously made inaccurate claims about election results and mistook voting jurisdictions in Minnesota for Michigan in court filings.
Ramsland’s faulty analysis went viral after it was shared during a state House Oversight Committee hearing in Lansing on Dec. 2. Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, attended the session along with a number of witnesses who shared now widely debunked allegations of election fraud.
Antrim County officials previously said Giuliani’s team was involved with the case there, though later walked that back to say they “may” be involved.
While Elsenheimer gave permission Monday for the results of the forensic exam to be released once agreed on redactions were made, he did not entertain arguments from Grill that DePerno violated the judge’s order by speaking to a far-right media outlet about his report. Nor did Elsenheimer address the revelation that Bailey does not live within the jurisdiction where the marijuana proposal was voted on.
