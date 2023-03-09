Robert Ruark hit a literary home run when he wrote “The Old Man and the Boy,” back in 1957.
“The Old Man knew pretty near close to everything,” Ruark muses at the beginning of the book. “The thing I like best about [him] is that he’s willing to talk about what he knows, and he never talks down to a kid, which is me, who wants to know things.”
Every sportsman deserves a mentor like the Old Man — a knowledgeable advisor willing to pass along a lifetime of hard-won wisdom and an ethical approach to the outdoors.
It doesn’t matter if that individual is a parent, grandparent, or some generous soul down at the gun club, mentors rank right up there among the most influential people in an outdoorsman’s life.
I’ve been blessed with several through the years, starting with my dad, who introduced me to fishing.
As an impatient kid “who wanted to know things,” I figured we’d motor straight out to one of Dad’s secret spots and start reeling in fish.
However, as a career educator, my old man wanted me to learn the entire process, including how to acquire bait.
With that, Dad introduced me to the joys of worm hunting, and we spent many drizzly summer evenings scouring the neighborhood lawns for nightcrawlers. I quickly learned that white light would send our quarry fleeing underground where they couldn’t be caught. My old man carried a crook-neck GI flashlight outfitted with a red lens filter, while I used a clunky Rayovac with an opaque plastic cup jammed over the business end.
Roaming the dark neighborhood among the lightning bugs was on par with an African safari to an 8-year-old boy. The heavy atmosphere hummed with the harmony of treefrogs, and the humid breeze carried a faint odor of angleworms. Saturated earth conjured fat nightcrawlers to the surface (sometimes in pairs!), but only a swift hand could catch them before they retreated into their underground labyrinths. A successful capture was followed by a resounding plunk as another invertebrate dropped into the Peter Pan peanut-butter buckets hanging from our belts.
Worming became an integral part of my upbringing as a sportsman. The process was pretty basic, but precisely what I needed at the time — and Dad knew it. Those encounters encouraged my appetite for other adventures. Pops recognized that positive experiences played a crucial role in cultivating budding sportsmen like me.
The lessons persisted into adulthood and resurfaced during a recent turkey hunt with my son, Wil. Although I’d been hunting birds and deer for decades, turkeys offered a new experience for both of us. Already in my mid-40s, I was late to the game, but the turkey virus is highly contagious, and fellow columnist Chris Smith was responsible for spreading the disease.
“Mr. Boom,” as Chris is known among my kids, lights up like a Griswold family Christmas display at the mere mention of turkeys. Like the old man in “The Christmas Story,” he’s a “bona fide golly turkicanis freak.” Come April, Mr. Boom lives and breathes gobbler hunting, and he’d been waxing enthusiastic about longbeards since I’d first met him nearly a decade before.
Naturally I wanted to introduce my children to the joys of the outdoors as soon as possible. Problem was, I didn’t know anything about turkey hunting. I possessed zero talent with a call, had no awareness of how to set up decoys, and harbored no knowledge of where to start looking for birds.
Enter Mr. Boom, who has since become one of Wil’s mentors — and mine as well.
That first year, Mr. Boom called a cagey old tom almost into range, but we couldn’t close the deal — partly because Wil was carrying a diminutive 28-gauge shotgun.
Perhaps the gun was a bit small for longbeards, but the ¾ oz. loads ensured Wil could manage the recoil, a lesson I’d learned the hard way with his sister, years before.
Of course, there’s no such thing as a free lunch, and the lighter shot-charge limited his range to about 25 yards.
In any case, that wary longbeard hung up at 35 yards and refused to come an inch closer. A hail Mary was tempting, but Wil ultimately passed on the shot and avoided the potential for crippling the bird.
It was a decision neither of us regret to this day. Fortunately, the following year Mr. Boom called two separate longbeards into range — one for each of us — and sharing in the success tasted even sweeter than it would have otherwise.
Mr. Boom’s approach to the sport and his subsequent coaching have proven invaluable through our evolution into turkey hunting, and the relationships we forged confirm that mentorship remains essential for recruiting new sportsmen.
If you were blessed with quality mentors from the beginning, you realize their importance, but if you endured the journey without a decent teacher, you recognize the void that exists in their absence.
Either way, if you’ve logged some experience in the field, make it a point to seek out a beginner and share your wisdom. After all, these days there’s no shortage of kids out there with their noses stuck in phones who would be happy to hear what you have to say.
