In this complex and chaotic world, spring bluegill fishing stands out as one of life’s true, undistilled pleasures. Bobbing around a lake in a boat, the background static of political strife and pandemic woes fades into obscurity, replaced by the subtle slap of waves against an aluminum hull.
Here in the Midwest, we call them bluegills, but down south, these humble members of the sunfish family go by “bream,” or “brim.” Pound-for-pound, they’re some of the scrappiest fighters around, and downright tasty, too. Size-wise, an eight-incher qualifies as a dandy in most lakes, but in certain waters, whoppers exceed the coveted foot-long mark. Trophies like these develop a neanderthal-like hump over their heads and an oafish attitude to match. Cast a worm, lure, or fly anywhere close and they’ll savage it like piscatorial pitbulls.
Gullible bluegills offer the perfect quarry for beginning anglers, and I was no exception. A grainy black-and-white photo in my office reads: “Cranberry Lake – 1978,” penned in careful cursive. That day, Dad and 3-year-old me stood along the shoreline, casting nightcrawlers into a mysterious blue unknown. Moments passed, the bobber dipped down, and shortly thereafter I reeled in three inches of agitated, spiny backed bluegill. Memories from that day have diminished over the years, but my expression captured on film speaks volumes about that first fish.
Then again, our family has always been drawn to the water.
- My Grandpa Floyd, an economical old dairy farmer with a soft spot for panfish, fancied garage-sale graphite rods and inexpensive Zebcoreels. His bobbers (or “dobbers,” as he called them) were large, red-and-white plastic globes that could have doubled as open-water SCUBA markers or lobster-pot floats. Frugal Dutchman that he was, Gramps preferred leaf worms over nightcrawlers, because “Bubby, ya get more bait for your money that way.”
Like Grandpa, I started out using a no-name “fish pole” and a second-hand reel, but eventually I fell under the spell of bamboo rods. As any pennywise angler will agree, split cane is hardly an economical way to fish, but it exudes a sense of soul that’s absent from graphite and fiberglass. Besides, nothing delivers a dry fly or a small soft hackle with greater finesse.
I’m fortunate to count several bamboo rod-wizards as friends. Kirk Brumels and Jason Veeneman are a couple of dab hands at planing and joining the Chinese grass, and their work reflects an artistry that can’t be mass-produced in any factory. They build rods for love, not money, which works out well for the rest of us because we own rods we couldn’t afford otherwise.
In fact, our conclave of sportsmen — including columnist, Chris Smith — are so stricken by the bamboo sickness, we’ve orchestrated an annual outing in honor of fishing cane. “Bambluegill” takes place in mid-May, just before the ‘gills start bedding in earnest. The evening includes bourbon and cigars around the campfire, a fish fry, and a prize for the angler who catches the largest fish — always on a bamboo rod, of course. When it comes right down to it, however, this event is simply another excuse to get out on the water together.
Whether they prefer bamboo, graphite, or glass, fervent fly rod anglers discuss panfish patterns as if they were deliberating fussy trout along the Henry’s Fork. But let’s be honest, spring bluegills would inhale a smoldering cigarette butt most days. Either way, the ubiquitous Spider is a top choice, especially tied in yellow or black with barred yellow rubber legs. As far as dunkers go, a black-and-white Michigan Skunk with variegated rubber legs is large enough to discourage dinks and seduces the shyest fish in the lake.
Like morels and fighting woodcock, bluegills can be everywhere some days and mysteriously absent the next. May is the month of months, though.
Pre-spawn begins as fish migrate into the shallows with the rising mercury. Even early on, their aggressive nature makes this an ideal time to put some fish in the net. Breeding season begins in earnest when water temperatures tickle the upper 60s, which normally happens around Memorial Day in mid-Michigan.
Experts caution against fishing over beds because an unattended nest leaves the eggs open to predation.
However, few folks realize that bluegill continue spawning through the summer months. They move deeper as the water warms, but often they’re still guarding unseen nests.
As with most facets of life, moderation is the key. Limit the take, don’t take the limit – which, in the great state of Michigan is 25 fish, by the way. Unless you’re catching six-inchers, ten fish constitutes a lot of fillets.
For some, there’s an urge to pack the freezer, but let’s be honest, fish always taste best fresh right from the lake, anyway.
By the time Memorial Day weekend rolls around, the humid spring air carries a heady blend of ozone, two-cycle exhaust, and lilacs in bloom. The old timers used to say, “You kin smell them bluegills just a spawnin’ in the shallows.” It’s an intoxicating aroma that can mean only one thing: it’s time to go fishing.
- Random spin-fishing fact: the Zebco reel company derived its name from the “Zero-hour Bomb Company,” because they originally produced time bombs for the oil industry.
