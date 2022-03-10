Fly fishing for spring steelhead is simple. All it takes is the proper pattern, on the right river, presented at precisely the correct depth, at just the right time, and bingo — fish on. Nothing to it.
Uh huh …
Truth is, all fishermen are liars, and there’s nothing easy about fly fishing for steelhead, especially during spring. Landing a single fish qualifies as a banner day, and multiple hook-ups call for a celebratory streamside beer at bare minimum. Then again, pitiful odds are part of what make that first hard-won fish so unforgettable.
Mine came to net on a slate-gray March morning on southern Michigan’s White River. For hours, I’d been lobbing a brace of flies (an rgg-sucking leach and a sparrow nymph, if memory serves correct) beneath a bobbing, balsa indicator. Roll cast, mend, and follow the drift. Repeat. The repetition lulled me into daydreams, when suddenly, the fluorescent float plunged beneath the surface.
FISH-FISH-FISH resounded like an air-raid siren inside my head, but half-frozen extremities respond slowly. Fortunately, the chrome-colored hen held on just long enough for me to lift the rod and set the heavy wire hook. The seven-weight bowed into a deep arc and the race was on. Up and down the river we went, the steelhead making sizzling runs and acrobatic leaps while I followed along, stumbling along like a lovestruck teenager. Months of fruitless wading preceded that first hookup, and for a few frantic moments, my world was reduced to landing that fish.
Steelhead have an addictive effect on anglers.
Two of the most popular methods for delivering flies include indicator-nymphing and chuck and duck. While indi-nymphing uses standard floating fly line, a float, and in-line split shot, chuck and duck forgoes fly line completely, incorporating monofilament running line and lead pencil sinkers as weight. Chuck and duck doesn’t really fall under the guise of traditional fly fishing, but it’s effective — especially for getting flies down deep.
Brian Pitser, owner of Traverse City’s Northern Angler, knows the steelhead sickness all too well. He’s been pursuing the big-lake migrants for decades and prefers a traditional two-fly indi-rig with an egg pattern and a salmon-fry imitation. Whichever tactic you choose, the Northern Angler’s website features some easy-to-follow diagrams.
Rigging is only one of the hurdles anglers face in the quest for spring steelhead. Another is Mud Season — the transitional period straddling late winter and early spring. Those first warm spring rains draw steelhead into the rivers but rising flows can be a blessing and a curse. All that precipitation, combined with melting snow and ice, makes for turbid water. Net result: fresh runs of fish, but poor clarity and difficult wading.
Spin fishermen, wielding a wide array of live bait and lures, have the advantage when rivers turn murky brown, but with the right tactics, flies can still produce. When water clarity is poor, opt for bulky patterns that move some water. Consider incorporating a bit of flash via Sparkle Chenille, Krystal Flash, or Ice Dubbing, as well, to illicit interest and turn the tide in the fly angler’s favor.
Flood-stage flows are another issue facing spring anglers. Melting snow and ice makes for surging currents that sweep streamers and nymphs out of the strike zone quickly. During high water, head for clear, shallow rivers with stable flows. And be ready to switch tactics. Versatility pays off. If dead-drifted nymphs aren’t getting noticed, try swinging streamers on sink-tip line, especially after water temperatures have risen into the 40s.
The unpredictable weather patterns of March and April can be vexing. One moment it’s 55 degrees and sunny, the next it’s snowing and blowing. Passing storms can affect water clarity, quickly changing barometric pressure and temperature, and negatively affect angling prospects. The age-old adage warns, “When the wind’s from the east, the fish bite the least; when the wind’s from the west, fish bite the best.” None of that’s gospel, of course, but wind direction can make a difference, usually due to associated weather patterns.
Fly fishermen are prone to superstitions, and they often harbor incredulous ideas about what fish-worthy weather looks like. For me, it’s a dour day in late March, with intermittent snowfall and a slight southern breeze — a carbon copy of that fateful morning when I caught that first, dime-bright fish. And make it a weekday when everyone else is working. I’ll grab my 10-foot rod and the beloved leather fly wallet stuffed with soft hackles and nymphs, and then off to the river I’ll go.
Truth is, steelhead anglers have a lot in common. We’ve realized long ago that waiting around for the perfect day amounts to a fool’s errand. So we go when we can, casting doubts aside, no matter the odds. For folks like us, isn’t a matter of if we’ll go fishing for spring steelhead, but more a question of when.
