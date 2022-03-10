As a co-conspirator in The Lost Branch Sportsman’s Club, Jon Osborn can often be found fly fishing, bird hunting, or just plain daydreaming. Born a century too late, he prefers waxed cotton over nylon, bamboo fly rods over graphite, and old double-guns over autoloaders. All that aside, he considers himself blessed to call Michigan home. Reach him at lostbranchsportsmansclub@gmail.com.