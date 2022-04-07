It’s April, and that means another trout opener on the horizon. It’s a season of hope, tailor-made for unrequited dreams; for realizing goals forged amid frigid, February days and muddy March mornings.
Sportsmen, as a group, are famous for savoring the approaching seasons, but trout anglers seem prone to bouts of even more intense expectation around the Opener. For them, spring pulses with an electric energy that intensifies with each passing day.
My longtime hunting and fishing buddy, Chuck Parsons, is no stranger to such anticipation. He’s logged more than 80 fishing seasons during his lifetime and has a keen appreciation for the fisherman’s suspense. We’ve nicknamed him “The President,” partly as a nod to the beloved character in the Gordon MacQuarrie stories, but mostly because he is a sage among sportsmen, a gentleman without peer, and a piscatorial shaman.
“Anticipation,” The Prez insists, “is 90 percent of any experience.” He hesitates for a moment while mixing up another Manhattan. “Think about it,” he continues after a pregnant pause, “preparing for any outing is as at least as enjoyable as the event itself … maybe even more so.”
Right on, Mister President. That’s wisdom to live by. Exist in the moment but drink up every ounce of anticipation beforehand. Revel in it. Daydream about it. Surrender to it without apology.
Author Robert Ruark would have agreed.
“The best thing about hunting and fishing,” he wrote, “is that you don’t have to actually do it to enjoy it. You can go to bed every night thinking about how much fun you had 20 years ago, and it all comes back clear as moonlight.”
The night before the Opener, trout anglers lie awake, twitchy and restless. Their revelry begins well beforehand, starting as a faint glow inside winter-weary souls, growing brighter as the days lengthen and the weather warms. The anticipation intensifies as skunk cabbage emerges from the wetlands and fiddleheads unfurl, and as morels emerge through the lacy shroud of last year’s leaves. Then suddenly, seemingly out of nowhere, mayflies appear on the water, and trout dimple the surface once again.
Fishing writer Robert Haig-Brown noted that a river never sleeps. Northern Michigan streams might nap during the dregs of winter, but waters like the Boardman and Manistee come alive again in late April. Other, smaller creeks crisscross the Grand Traverse region as well, but exposing them in print amounts to high treason among anglers. True devotees of the rod and reel only discuss these hallowed watersheds in the lowest of whispers and wouldn’t dream of compromising their whereabouts.
These sanctuaries, where leopard-spotted browns lurk beneath cedars and foot-long brookies lie along grassy, undercut banks, thrum with mystery and promise; perfect places to test new flies — and confirm why the old classics prevail.
Take the century old Adams, for instance. Leonard Halladay’s brainchild might be a relic, but up here in northern Michigan, we love it in spite of its age … or perhaps because of it. Even early in the season, when hatches are fickle, the Adams seldom fails to seduce trout, and it’s a great pattern for imitating Hendricksons, one of spring’s first reliable hatches. These elusive mayflies prefer rocky, aerated water and temps in the low-to-mid 50s, but sometimes emerge amid spitting snow and high winds. Proper timing can pay off big, with the meaty morsels prompting some of the season’s first large trout to feed in broad daylight.
If nothing’s hatching, streamers offer another option, especially when water levels are high — which is more common than not around Opening Day. Zoo Cougars and Drunk and Disorderly patterns work wonders for conning winter-hungry browns out of hiding, especially tied in yellow. Smaller, vibrant patterns, such as Royal Coachmen and Marabou Muddler Minnows are ideal for seducing brookies from the skinny, upper reaches of rivers and streams.
Fishing prospects aside, there’s a lot to look forward to this time of year. That limber bamboo rod needs a workout, and the purr of an old Orvis CFO reel always conjures memories of seasons past. Don’t forget Grandpa’s vintage wicker creel filled with all the fixings for a ploughman’s lunch. Most of the trout go back in the water these days, but that old basket is perfect for storing a mess of morels.
The tail-end of April was made for revisiting old haunts where the riffles and pools are like familiar old friends. No matter what happens, if we bump into each other along the stream, let’s take a moment to trade stories about winter dreams realized. Perhaps we’ll smoke our pipes and exchange some secret flies while the river rambles by.
And be sure to say hello to the older gentleman who seems content just taking in the scenery. That’s The President, of course. He’ll crack a joke or two, ask how the fishing is, and pass his little flask around. If we start getting antsy to fish again, he’ll remind us to be present in the moment, and to slow down and do a little daydreaming.
It’s another Trout Opener, after all, and anything could happen.
