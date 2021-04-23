TRAVERSE CITY — Looks like we’ve got another mystery on our hands.
Mash Up Rock and Roll Musical is set to premiere “Scooby Doo Wop: Two Wop, a Drive-in Musical,” in the parking lots of Old Town Playhouse and Northwestern Michigan College this May. The drive-in show is the sequel to the fall production of “Scooby Doo Wop” that sold out before the first day of the show.
“It’s going to be like a ‘Scooby Doo’ episode with old ‘50s music, which we then rewrite the lyrics and make them centered on the story,” said Lesley Alicia Tye, the troupe’s co-art director who’s also a faculty member at Interlochen Center for the Arts.
Mash Up Rock and Roll creates parodies music with notes of pop culture and blends them together to tell a story. In the past the troupe made a mashup of “The Sound of Music” if it were set in a zombie apocalypse and “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” with music by The Who.
Tye said the idea of a Scooby Doo-inspired show first was presented by one of the theater troupe’s board members.
Along came the COVID-19 pandemic, suspending in-person shows nationwide, and the idea stayed with her in the back of her mind.
But then as the weather got warmer, case rates decreased, and the entertainment industry saw a way to keep ‘doors’ open — drive-in shows. There was no exception in Traverse City, and Tye brought the show to NMC’s University Center parking lot with a twist tailored to the drive-in theater environment.
“I thought this would be a cool idea to do where we could deliver clues to people’s smartphones,” Tye said. “So they get clues, they have to solve the clues, and make a kind of interactive driving show where everybody’s in their car and safe, and we can make it a really big wacky physical comedy.”
It was a hit. NMC’s Arts and Cultural Affairs joined the State of Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA) in a $2,650 grant to help fund the nonprofit theater troupe’s sequel. The show is set to open May 1 with NMC and Old Town Playhouse as partners for stage space.
All songs are pre-recorded and broadcast using a low-power FM radio station. Clues are integrated into the song’s script, then users text them to a number to receive images, web pages and audio files. That’s then interspersed with the live component in scenes with the music.
Tye said that for the families that came out to the shows, it was a lot of fun.
“We had one with the voicemail puzzle and it was like a riddle, and then we also have like a crossword puzzle where they have different clues and they have to find the right words to get the next clue they have to text in,” Tye said.
The main difference with the second show will be a synchronous radio station.
Last fall Tye said the actors would try and cue the audience to tell them to play the songs from their phones at the same time which sometimes worked and sometimes was off.
In general Tye said the show will be bigger and better.
“This one will be have much more dance component and longer live sections,” Tye said.
Songs featured include Mr. Lee by The Bobbettes (1957) re-written to be “Mystery;” a parody of “Along Came Jones” by The Coasters (1959) that serves as the exposition of the story; and of course a parody of the famous doo wop song “I Wonder Why” from Dion & The Belmonts (1959).
Melissa May, education program manager at OTP who choreographed and show and plays Daphne, said one of the fun challenges of the show last year for the actors was trying to express emotions with their bodies because they weren’t able to use their faces because of masks.
She said a lot of the actors are married couples, dating or roommates.
That gives the actors flexibility for some to touch each other while maintaining a socially distant environment. Last year, May’s husband played Fred and she played a villain.
“We’re really trying to make sure everyone that was seated in a vehicle 20- 30- feet from us could still see exactly what we were, what story we were telling and that was a really cool challenge,” May said.
There are seven to eight parking spots allowed per show with thee shows each day (weather permitting). In total 80 to 100 cars will be able to see the show, which may mean anywhere from 400 to 500 meddling kids in attendance.
May joked that when you look at the cars, they still look like a face.
“Sometimes you can kind of see who’s inside the car and and how they’re reacting and if you need to amp it up,” she said. “It’s not the same as performing for a live audience in-person but it’s still a great feeling the fact that we were still able to create art, and put on a show, and just bring a smile to some people’s faces.”
The show runs May 1, 2, 8 and 9 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Tickets are sold by the car for $32 at mashuprockandrollmusical.com — Scooby Snacks not included.
“It’s going to be like a ‘Scooby Doo’ episode with old ‘50s music, which we then rewrite the lyrics and make them centered on the story.” Lesley Alicia Tye, co-art director
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.