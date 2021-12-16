I have a long-term love affair with long-distance running.
When I share this, I often get a standard reply in a few simple but powerful words: “I hate running.”
My response is usually, “Running is not for everyone.”
It is one of those “we need not go there” replies. But maybe, just maybe, what is needed here is some heart-to-heart advice on how one can find meaning in and perhaps even grow to like or love running. This is timely as New Year resolutions are approaching.
Here are a few tips for those thinking about taking the plunge.
I cannot lie to you — a relationship with running can, at times, be painful. It can be a classic love-hate relationship. If you and running are going to last as a thing and not be “three and out” or worse yet, “one and done,” you will need to learn to accommodate each other’s shortcomings. The good times need to balance off the bad. If not approached correctly, you and running might not last as a thing. Avoid getting catfished in your initial relationship by knowing what you are getting yourself into.
My first suggestion is to start with a non-committal hook-up. Running is exercise and let’s face it, exercise is often uncomfortable. It is essential to understand this and do things to make you and running get past the hard times and learn to like each other, so no one gets ghosted.
Perhaps the biggest mistake in a running relationship is people move too fast at first. A long-term running relationship is something that needs to slowly develop. You and running do not have to see each other every day. Separation can make the heart grow fonder. Try seeing each other on a limited basis at first. Start small with a half-mile that you walk and run until you can run the entire distance. After a while, if it feels OK, you and running can start to spend more time together.
The running boom of the 1970s and ‘80s was based on embracing running as “LSD.” Not the psychedelic drug version but the idea that training should be long, slow, distance. You don’t have to run intervals. Go long and slow. A minimum of 80 percent of a run should be done at the talk test level. If you cannot carry on a conversation, you are going too fast.
Another tip is to bring some romance to your running relationship. Try adding some spice to it with a scenic run, a race, or a new route.
Taking up running is not about eclipsing. You need to see others as well. Finding a running group might give you a weekly social. Costume runs, trail runs, and runs in different venues create memorable experiences that you and running might be able to recall for years to come. Another relational tip is to use inspiration. Do what you can to enhance your feelings about running and why the two of you are together.
Lastly, don’t pocket your running. Be proud of your relationship. Brag it up a bit. Display and celebrate your successes no matter how small they appear to be.
It takes work and commitment to make a relationship with running work. I hope for the best for both of you.
