Within the last week, I’ve heard the National Writers Series described as a book club, a school, a bookstore, and a lecture series.
Now, I’m pretty sure every nonprofit wears more than one hat. (I have at least three on at any given time.) But what I realized through those conversations was that even though NWS has been around for 11 years, not everyone knows what we do, especially those who are new to the area. In fact, the game of telephone has gone around the world now, thanks to our virtual events. The changing of the seasons seems like a good time to talk about the what and the why of NWS.
So…what is it that we do?
Well, first and foremost we are a bunch of book lovers hoping we can single-handedly increase the oft-cited statistic that most Americans only read four books per year. (The horror!) We want to connect people with great stories like “Cloud Cuckoo Land” from Pulitzer Prize winner Anthony Doerr, which The Guardian has hailed as “a dazzling epic of love, war, and the joy of books.” Or books like Alex Michaelides’ global bestseller “The Maidens,” which will have you turning pages so fast you’ll want to block out a day to read it, lest its twists and turns keep you up at night.
Second, we want to have great conversations. Conversations with authors like Mary Roach, whose new book, “Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law,” is all about how to coexist with the creatures who call this earth home. We know Mary will offer a hilarious and unique take; after all, she has been called “America’s funniest science writer” by The Washington Post. And judging by the encounters I’ve had with deer, mice, skunks, and even a bear in my own backyard, she’ll have at least one TC resident primed for this talk.
When it comes to conversation, part of our mission is “to create a deeper understanding of issues and ways of life that exist within and outside of our rural boundaries.” We know TC is a relatively insular community, and we are proud to bring in diverse voices and perspectives. Over the next three months we’ll be talking to Angeline Boulley, Ojibwe author of the thriller “Firekeeper’s Daughter;” Jason Reynolds, National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature and author of “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You;” and Omar El Akkad, bestselling author of “American War” and “What Strange Paradise.”
That list of “what we do” right there includes a lot of hats. But there’s an even bigger reason why we do all of this — a special hat we are honored to wear.
We do our work so we can fund our Raising Writers programs, which offer reading and writing opportunities for students in grades 4-12 throughout northern Michigan. There’s Battle of the Books, the spectacular trivia competition that takes over town each winter. There’s the all-new Front Street Writers, which provides free creative writing classes, chances to be published in our annual literary journal, and connections with visiting authors through online masterclasses. There’s a scholarship competition that has awarded $56,000 to local students. And there are poetry workshops that take place in schools where children most need the encouragement to express themselves and share their stories.
So, what is the National Writers Series? I guess we are part book club, part school, and part lecture series. (We are not a bookstore. We leave that to the professionals.) And why do we do what we do? So we can raise the next generation of readers and writers … and so we can connect all of us here and now — and in the future to come — with the magic of books.
To those who join us virtually or at the City Opera House, I tip every single one of my hats to you. To those who are new, we look forward to sharing our bookish magic with you soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.