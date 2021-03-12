The resilience of children is remarkable. After nearly a full year of virtual or hybrid learning, more than 350 kids — a record-breaking number — signed up to take part in Battle of the Books: Pandemic Edition, which is held entirely on Zoom.
That’s right. These fourth and fifth graders didn’t just volunteer to read nine books — they also committed to spend their evenings and weekends in yet another virtual meeting.
Kids from all over northern Michigan have been reading, memorizing, and planning with their teams for months. They tackled books ranging from a graphic novel addressing racism to an adventure in the Arctic to a Sherlockian museum heist mystery.
They came up with team names like Girls Just Wanna Have Pun and created team costumes. (The team that dressed up in pajamas certainly captured the essence of pandemic life.) They developed hand signals and clever strategies to adapt to the new virtual competition format.
One team was so inspired by “11 Birthdays” by Wendy Mass that they decorated gift bags to donate to Father Fred. The bags included a birthday card, cake mix, frosting, sprinkles, and candles to help someone who might not otherwise be able to celebrate their birthday.
I’ll say it again — the resilience of children is remarkable.
This past weekend, all of that hard work paid off. With the help of dedicated volunteers, parents, and coaches, the sixth annual Battle of the Books officially began. Sixty-plus teams duked it out on Saturday in Zoom rooms, and Sunday welcomed the 20 semifinalist teams, who faced even tougher questions to advance to the coveted finale.
Now, just two days separate us from the championship battle on Sunday, March 14, at 2 p.m. Normally, hundreds of people would flock to the City Opera House to cheer on these well-read students. This year, Battle of the Books and the National Writers Series invited the public to join us on Zoom to honor the two dedicated teams who made their way to the finals.
The winning team will be virtually crowned by author Shelley Pearsall, who will conclude the 2021 Battle season with an author talk — also open to the public — at 3 p.m.
Pearsall’s new book, “Things Seen from Above,” was actually inspired by a photo taken here in Traverse City. The book follows dual perspectives of April, a sixth grader facing a friendless final year of elementary school, and Joey, a fourth grader who sees the world through a unique and creative lens.
Joey creates art on the playground meant for a bird-eye view, scuffing perfect spirals or majestic tigers in the playground’s woodchips.
The artistic bent inspired this year’s Battle of the Book “Things Seen from Above Award,” which challenged teams to make their own work of art drawn in sand, rocks, or even breakfast cereal. The entries made amazing use of our abundant February snow, with some pieces of art stretching across entire frozen fields.
I’ll say it a third time — the resilience of children is remarkable.
Here’s to the 350 students and more than 150 coaches and volunteers who carried on the love of reading in a year where it could have been all too easy to postpone. Thank you all, and best of luck to our finalists this Sunday!
