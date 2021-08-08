Earlier this year, a report developed by research group Candid and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy found that if the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact persist, roughly 1 in 3 nonprofits will close their doors due to financial strain.
It’s a worrisome statistic, especially when you see news reports about the CDC recommending even vaccinated individuals start masking up again.
Despite COVID, MarketWatch reported that 2020 was actually up in charitable giving. Those who could opened their wallets — or donated stimulus checks — to support the nonprofits and charities they held dear. Giving USA, which tracks charitable giving through the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, said we reached a record $471.44 billion in 2020.
Last year, the goal was to save organizations (and local businesses) from disaster. And by and large, we managed to do just that. When the going got tough, we put our money where it mattered most and showed TC that we valued the work being done in our community.
But now, with many people viewing the pandemic in the rearview mirror, what happens as all these organizations return to business as usual? What happens when the dollars given to a nonprofit in 2020 go toward normal expenditures like travel, dining out, and the other experiences we missed so much during our year at home?
NWS has had an interesting summer. If we’d had a crystal ball, we would have been holding live events in July and early August, rather than hedging our bets and waiting until our summer gala on Aug. 22 and our first event back at the City Opera House with John U. Bacon on Aug. 26. Of course, crystal balls are in short supply, and while we’re thrilled to be announcing our fall season next week, we can’t be sure what surprises will be in store in the next few months.
I can’t speak for other nonprofits in our region, but I’m willing to bet many of them are feeling a similar cautious optimism. Whether they had to pivot to a new model, spend on safety precautions, or close their doors entirely, nonprofits returning to the normal world face challenges, especially when there are no guarantees “normal” will last forever.
To answer the question I posed for this article: yes, the National Writers Series is still feeling the sting from COVID-19. (After all, we’ve offered nearly all of our 30-plus virtual author events for free for the last 17 months!) But we’re lucky to have truly wonderful supporters that have helped keep our literal and virtual lights on, as well as grantors who have seen the value in what we do for education, arts, and culture in our region.
Again, I’m willing to bet most nonprofits are in a similar boat, where we know the amazing people who lift us up will keep doing so no matter what the rest of the year brings. But the reality is, the ice gets thinner the farther we skate out in a world where COVID — and its potential for shutdowns — isn’t quite as distant as we wish it would be.
I didn’t set out to write a pessimistic column this week. In fact, I feel both hopeful about the future and so very grateful for the support we get from our NWS family and friends. I want this column to encourage to you give to the nonprofits that make life northern Michigan better.
Perhaps you enjoy biking the TART or hiking the preserves of the Grand Traverse Regional Land Regional Land Conservancy. Maybe you love a night out at Parallel 45. You might be inspired by the work the Women’s Resource Center does or grateful FLOW is out there saving our Great Lakes. You could be a superfan of Norte or proud that Title Track is helping change the narrative up north. If you’re like me, you may really want to snuggle the kittens at AC Paw and the Cherryland Humane Society.
No matter where you find joy or inspiration, I bet there’s a nonprofit here that makes that happen. I challenge you to make 2021 an even better giving year than 2020 and help all these amazing organizations continue to do amazing things for years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.