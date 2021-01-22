‘What’s your favorite book?”
Dear reader, there’s a good chance everyone who’s asked me this question has lived to regret it. How can someone who has 500-plus books shelved and stacked around their house choose just one?
In answer, I generally launch into a two-hour TED Talk of all the wonderful books I’ve ever read, and before the conversation is through, my companion will find find themselves with a mile-long booklist and a recommendation for a new pair of reading glasses.
It should come as no surprise that I was an English major, despite my parents’trepidation. Fresh out of college, I took a job with a book publisher in Chicago working with children’s and young adult books, and I fell in love with publishing. I even began to write picture books for “Sesame Street,” and I can now boast an encyclopedic knowledge of all things Elmo.
After a few years in Chicago, I moved to a division of HarperCollins in Grand Rapids, where I started acquiring books for my own list. Suddenly, I had the power to pick books from the query pile and publish them, and I felt like a literary superhero. In so many ways, it was a dream job.
But I was missing one thing. Home.
My husband and I are both from Traverse City, and more than anything we wanted to get back to our favorite place in the world.
Working remotely wasn’t in vogue at the time, so I decided to channel my other great passion— my love of TC — into a new career.
Since returning home in 2018, I’ve worked as a public relations manager in the tourism industry, telling everyone I meet to visit up north. Even with the trials of 2020, the job was always a delight, and my days were filled with storytelling of a different, but equally fulfilling variety.
That’s how I met Anne Stanton, co-founder of the National Writers Series. We connected first through a Little Free Library project and then again through a conference for travel writers.
NWS was born in 2010, after I’d already left TC, and I remember being bummed in those early years when I didn’t have enough vacation days to drive up for a Thursday night event.
I wished I’d had a program like the Front Street Writers or Battle of the Books during my youth, and everything the nonprofit did for literacy and authors made my little book-shaped heart sing.
Perhaps Anne’s heart heard mine, or perhaps I was just terribly unsubtle about my love of books whenever we were together, because starting next week, I have the honor of stepping into her shoes as executive director of NWS.
I’m thrilled about the virtual line-up for the winter/spring season (next up is “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent and Traverse City native Martha Teichner on Feb. 4). We’re even taking the Battle of the Books online this year. I love the accessibility of these virtual conversations, though I’m hopeful to return to the beautiful City Opera House with hybrid events before 2021 is out.
Looking forward, my goal is to preserve all NWS has done for northern Michigan and continue to grow it to reach more authors and more readers. As I write this column, I have a notepad beside me with 50 bullet points of questions and ideas and dreams. If you want to add to my list, you can find me at nationalwritersseries.org.
And if you’re still wondering what my favorite books are … well, stay tuned. They might just appear on the NWS calendar.
