At this moment, the world is our oyster. It’s opening up, and there’s a pearl inside — the opportunity to be together (safely) once more.
The return to live events is a bit like finding that pearl. We’re holding our breath, prying away a year’s worth of tough outer shells, and finally, balancing something precious in our hands.
I’ve never stood backstage at the City Opera House, but in just a few short weeks, that’s where I’ll be, watching author John U. Bacon welcome the National Writers Series back to our home at the City Opera House. I can feel the butterflies of anticipation even now, hear the laughter of the crowd, and see the glow of the lights.
There will be a special fizz in the air that day, a bit of true magic as friends greet each other and long-time attendees settle into their favorite seats. I can’t wait to be there and be part of it, the moment we’ve been waiting for the last 15 months.
But as much as I’m looking forward to going live once more, part of me is going to miss what we built in the digital world. We’ve had audience members join us from 40-plus states and countries as far away as Switzerland. We’ve been able to host more authors than ever, some that lived oceans apart and may never have made it to TC without Zoom. Most importantly, we’ve made our events more inclusive and accessible for people by offering free access to amazing artists.
I’ve also loved how virtual events encourage collaboration. Last week, we hosted Robin Wall Kimmerer, author of “Braiding Sweetgrass,” in conversation with Matthew Fletcher. We were able to include a Water Protector ceremony and a drum performance from tribal members, to hear from the Chairman of the Grand Traverse Band, and to get an introduction to a new Native American medicine wheel project happening at the Botanic Garden.
So many voices could be heard from the virtual stage because we’ve discovered new technologies and thought up new ways to partner. The pandemic has forced us to reimagine what we can do together.
I say, let’s take it forth. We’re going to livestream our in-person events. We’re going to include new Community Partners on events to celebrate the cultural movements happening in our region. And we’re going to make our live events more textured, more intimate, and more fun than ever.
As I write this, I’m pausing to think about what personal lessons I am going to take forth too. I’ve started donating more, a habit I should have started long ago. I’ve become a gardener, something 7-year-old Jillian — who hated weeding our family garden —would never have expected. There’s a chance I’ve gotten a little too attached to takeout, elastic-waist pants, and DIY projects around the house, but I suppose I can have a little of everything in moderation.
And so, moderation it is. NWS is presenting four more virtual events this summer: featuring authors Emily Henry (“People We Meet on Vacation”), Dax-Devlon Ross (“Letters to My White Male Friends”), Megan Miranda (“Such a Quiet Place”), and Susie Yang (“White Ivy”). John U. Bacon will bring us back live on Aug. 26, followed by a mixture of live and virtual events throughout the fall.
In a way, we’re finding two pearls through all this. We can joyfully gather again in person, but also find meaning and connections when we’re apart. These lessons will make the future better and make those stage lights shine a little brighter … no matter where you are.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.