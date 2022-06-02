Does your idea of getting out of Dodge NOT involve laying on a sunny beach all day long? Have you ever wanted to explore the sites of a new town but not from the windows of a car or tour bus? Are you open to somewhat complicating a much-needed vacation? If you answered yes to any of these, it’s time for you to go on a Runcation. For any gardener reading, I’m not talking about “runcation” as the “act of weeding.” I’m referring to planning a destination trip centered around a race or running adventure. I’m fortunate that my wife and I both love this style of travel, and I’d like to share how much fun and beneficial planning a runcation could be for you.
One great thing about a runcation is that it does not need to center around a specific running race. Suppose you’ve always wanted to travel to Peru and see the ancient ruins of Machu Picchu. Many travel companies cater to adventure vacations. You can arrange a four-day guided running tour of the majestic Inca trail leading to Machu Picchu. Planning a runcation around a specific race is another excellent way to see a city or town from a unique perspective. For example, if you travel to Los Angeles in March to run the LA Marathon, you will see amazing parts of the city during the race. In this case, no tourism company could ever provide. You’ll start at Dodger Stadium. Run down the middle of Sunset Boulevard, pass the Whiskey a Go-Go, and window shop from the streets of Rodeo Drive, all while seeing many epic views of the Hollywood sign. (Fun Fact: The LA Marathon is how my wife and I kicked off our Honeymoon.)
Trying all sorts of local cuisine (and lots of it) is what travel is all about. It is one of the top reasons I love runcations, as I can enjoy amazing food pre and post-race with a little less guilt. Why not treat yourself to the best carb load and post-race refuel you’ll ever have?
Another benefit to planning a runcation is that it can be a great motivator to plan a long-awaited getaway. You can visit a city on your bucket list or sign up for a race you’ve been hesitant to do. Having a vacation to look forward to on top of a running adventure can be a procrastination cure.
Ready to plan a runcation? Here are a few things you’ll want to consider. With current travel delays, you’ll want to make sure you arrive at your destination at least one to two days before the actual event. Do not plan any long walks so you can rest your legs. Don’t hop on a plane or in a car immediately after your race. It’s always best for recovery to walk around after a race, and why not explore your vacation city on foot? Aside from training for your event, the most challenging part is maneuvering race logistics in a foreign city. Though it might be a little more expensive, securing a place to stay close to where the event takes place is paramount to making race morning easier. Planning out pre-race meals beforehand and packing your race fuel before leaving will set your mind at ease once the race jitters set in. If you are flying, I highly recommend packing anything you will wear or need on race day (i.e., clothes, headphones, fuel, watch) in your carry-on bag. Just like being flexible helps in running, it also helps in race logistics. The more you can navigate race day with an adaptable attitude; the more fun one can have. Ultimately the most important thing to keep in mind is to relax and have fun with the adventure and realize it is a privilege.
