In a world that seems like a lifetime ago, I always joked with people that I found running to be more cost efficient than paying a trained professional to help work through the wide variety of emotions we experience as human beings.
All I needed to do was to strap on some running gear and get out for a few miles, and it solved all the world’s problems.
Then 2020 happened and the weight of some emotions became heavier than usual for me, as I assume it did for almost everyone else on the planet.
While I still find running to be a helpful tool to manage life’s stress, I have also found professional therapy to be beneficial.
Gaining access to the variety of therapies available is cheaper and easier to get than most people think, especially with how virtual the world has become.
Therefore, I would love to share a few that have helped both my mental health and my running.
Mindful Meditation — If you think that the only way you can meditate is to sit cross-legged and hum loudly, please think again.
You can do mindful meditation almost anywhere from a dark room to being out on a walk, and you can complete sessions in as little as one minute.
The basic gist is focusing on one’s breath to help clear the mind of negative or distracting thoughts. Long deep breaths then help calm the body followed by constantly returning focus to the breath when pesky thoughts creep into a wandering mind.
One of my favorite tools is a body scan where you place deep mental focus on certain parts of the body from head to toe with the result of having your entire body feel at ease or better yet falling asleep!
There are many paid apps like Calm or Headspace that are great for guided meditation, but please know there are also free options out there on Spotify and YouTube you can find by searching “Guided Meditation.”
Smart Watches with Built in Mental Wellness Apps – If you have a smart watch to help track your fitness activities, there’s a good chance that it can sync with your phone and take advantage of new wellness offerings with an app.
These apps help you with mindfulness, sleep, stress management, mental wellness and the mind-body connection and offer audio plus video sessions.
I often find setting reminders on my phone apps to take five-minute meditation breaks during the day helpful and often come out of them with a calmer outlook on the day.
100-percent covered virtual visits with an accredited therapist – When exercise, meditation or talking with people you trust isn’t enough to manage your emotions, please never be afraid to speak with a mental health professional.
While in non-pandemic times this might not be possible because of high costs per session, many health insurance companies are covering up to 100 percent of the cost of virtual visits with a licensed therapist.
With a busy lifestyle and not much extra money to spare, taking advantage of virtual visits is a game changer, as you can do a session almost anywhere, even with just using your mobile phone.
One thing I have learned from many years of being an endurance athlete is that even the most well-trained body can only take you so far, and it is the mind that gets you across the finish line.
If you need a little training for your mind right now, I sincerely hope that my words above convey how accessible and simple it is to better your mental health.
Please message me at RunnerJeffTC@gmail.com if you would like to ask questions about running or local running clubs.
