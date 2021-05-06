If you are somewhat of a “last-minute” person like me, right now, you’re probably scrambling to find the perfect gift for Mother’s Day.
Of course, flowers delivered to the door are always a solid option, plus what Mom doesn’t love macaroni art for the fridge door?
But, if you’re also a multi-tasker person like me, I have the perfect Mother’s Day gift for you where you can create a frame-worthy gift while getting in a few miles, even with the kiddos in tow. So, let’s explore the exciting world of GPS art.
GPS art is the popular practice of using GPS running tracker apps like Strava or Garmin Connect during your run and tracing images, shapes, or even words via your running route. After your run uploads to the app, you’re able to see a digital map of your run displaying your GPS art. With almost all in-person races canceled in the past year, many runners worldwide have turned to GPS art to add some purpose and challenge to their endurance activities. The activity also helps runners take their mind off the sometimes-mundane experience and change their regular running routes to make the GPS art drawing work.
So, are you ready to execute the best Mother’s Day gift ever with GPS art? To start, download a GPS running app to your phone like RunKeeper, Strava, or Nike+, to name a few. Next, you’ll want to outline your run on a map so that you can identify the needed paths to make an outline of your art and plan your route. Mapmyrun.com is an excellent tool for this as it can also tell you the exact mileage you’ll need to run. Once you set your route, it is time to get out there and execute your outline. One special tip is that GPS tracking captures all movement whether your app/watch is live or not. Therefore, you should not cut any corners. Essentially the GPS art is just one long connected line, so you will need to do many out and backs where you are retracing your steps so as not to have awkward squiggles on your map. It’s always best to do a trial run with an easy design so that you can get a better feel for how GPS mapping traces your run. Some of the best places in town to map your GPS art design are the streets between Division Street (Hwy 37), Grandview Parkway, Front Street (Hwy 31), and South Airport road, as these are for the most part on a grid system. If you need some inspiration, please check out examples on my Facebook page here: https://bit.ly/3t29yfv
The last step is the final presentation of your GPS art, and there are many great options. If you’re the overachiever type, printing out your GPS art map and framing it for Mom wins the gold star. Another option is to do a nice Facebook post with the GPS map image, but I’d make sure flowers are still in the mix. Then, there is the surprise attack where you nonchalantly ask Mom if she wants to see your running map. Then wait for her to figure out that it’s something you mentally and physically worked hard on to make for her. I know the surprise attack option works well from personal experience, as I used it to propose to my wife. She said yes (after a few moments of exclaiming how strange my running route was that day).
Even if you don’t use this for Mother’s Day, I hope you can add some new purpose to your running via GPS art, and I’d love it if you send me your maps through my Facebook page or email. Happy running!
Please message me at my Facebook page (fb.me/RunnerJeffTC) if you would like to ask questions about running or local running clubs or email me at RunnerJeffTC@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.