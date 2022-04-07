As I write these words, my whole body aches. I’ve just returned home from a 20-mile training run.
To set a precedent for this column, I enjoyed three delicious local craft beers the previous evening, so it’s my own fault. In Traverse City, there is no shortage of venues to enjoy alcoholic beverages. Understandably, local governance is trying to establish a plan for a “healthier drinking culture.” On top of this, an aftereffect of the global pandemic indicates that excessive drinking (binge drinking) increased by 21 percent.
I am a long-distance runner and someone who likes to visit Traverse City’s fantastic brewery scene. Finding the balance between desired athletic performance and enjoying some well-deserved brews with friends can be tricky. I don’t want to tell you how to have a relationship between running and alcohol. Still, I want to share some stats and solutions that can allow you to enjoy the social aspects of Traverse City while not compromising running workouts.
I know that I’m probably a total buzzkill right now, and depending on who you ask, that was one of my nicknames in high school. You work hard and deserve to reward yourself, but check this out if that is getting in the way of your running goals:
Alcohol delays the release of a hormone called ADH, whose function is to reabsorb water back into your bloodstream, regulate body temperature and help transport nutrients throughout the body to give you energy. As a result, the body becomes dehydrated, causing symptoms during running like muscle cramps, dizziness, headaches, and nausea. One solution if you plan to drink is to always mix in a full glass of water between drinks, especially the night before a run.
Like a car needs gas, our bodies rely on glycogen stores through the carbohydrates we eat to fuel us through running workouts. Glycogen stores in our liver and skeletal muscles break down to release glucose which the body uses to fuel muscles during a run. Alcohol inhibits the liver from producing glucose, which will trigger the body to utilize stored glycogen meant for your run. The night before a run, it’s always best to limit alcohol and make sure your dinner contains a good supply of carbs.
During exercise like running, our muscles are slightly damaged, creating small tears in our muscle fibers. As many runners know, injuries are an inevitable part of the sport.
Whether you’re recovering from a workout or injury, alcohol can lower the acute inflammatory response to injury, delaying recovery and increasing swelling. The good news is that for alcohol to wreck recovery, you need to consume about four to six standard drinks right after you finish exercising.
It’s no surprise that sleep is a weapon for recovery and optimal athletic performance. While alcohol does a good job of helping people fall asleep quicker, it can disrupt your deep REM sleep cycle later in the night. As alcohol levels in the body drop and metabolize, your brain goes on overdrive which can cause unwanted alertness. Plus, consuming liquids so close to bedtime can cause us to use the restroom in the middle of the night, which also breaks our sleep cycle.
Fortunately, there is a growing wave of companies working to help people have a better relationship with alcohol so that they don’t have to compromise on achieving athletic and life goals. Athletic Brewing Company and Well Being Brewing Company produce some delicious non-alcoholic brews.
In a blind taste test against a real beer, many would not be able to tell the difference. As a huge IPA fan, Athletic’s Run Wild IPA and Well Being’s Intentional IPA are my go-to’s. These options are increasingly available at stores as small as Kap n’ Keg and as big as Meijer. Local bars are also starting to carry these options. They are offering a selection of “mocktails” for those who do not prefer beer. You would be surprised how these options satisfy your taste buds, just like the real thing.
Now more than ever, social interaction and celebrating with friends are essential to mental well-being. Whether you choose to include alcohol in these events is up to you. I hope that this column has provided some insight into how you can enjoy the great social life of Traverse City without compromising your athletic goals.
Please message me at my Facebook page (fb.me/RunnerJeffTC) if you would like to ask questions about triathlons, running or local running clubs or email me at RunnerJeffTC@gmail.com.
