If you have ever read a column of mine, you’ve probably noticed that I enjoy finding meaning and adventure in the sport of running. Suppose you’ve never read one of my columns. In that case, one might say that some of my running “experiments” or “adventures” could turn into a beautiful memory or just go horribly wrong. One example is the column I wrote about when my wife and I attempted to do a running version of “Paddle for Pints.” We ran to seven of the 10 local downtown breweries (as of 2017), having a small sample at each. While some shake their head, I’ve received a few requests to do this again with a bigger group.
Then recently, another interesting thought came into my head as I was training for the virtual Bayshore full 26.2 mile marathon. During many of my training runs, I was pushing my one-year-old son in a running stroller. Since this year’s race was virtual, why not bring him along for the ride? This is the adventure of running a marathon with a 1-year-old.
The morning I decided to get out and attempt pushing my son in a stroller for 26.2 miles, the stars aligned. He slept insanely well the night before; we both ate a good breakfast, the weather was in the high 60s, and there was almost no wind. With these variables in a good place, my anxiety moved on to how the heck I was going to get a 1-year-old boy to sit comfortably in a stroller for four hours? I was also concerned with how am I going to get my legs to take me the distance. This is where mental endurance kicked in, and we got out and just started running. The first hour was great, with my son pointing at the birds and trees and generally having a nice time. The second hour was even better as he clonked out for almost an hour’s nap. #DadPoints. When he woke up, we were in the 15th mile and stopped for a much-needed milk break. Thankfully, my wonderful wife met us at mile 18 across the street from the West Bay, where we let our little dude get out of the stroller, wiggle around, and have lunch. This was key to our success as the real marathon was just about to start. Around this point in a marathon is when your legs start to feel heavy, your mind tells your body it can’t go anymore. Now I had the looming potential for a small child meltdown miles away from any Mom support. We started back up again after lunch. Things went smoothly for the next few miles until around mile 21, when my son started to show signs that being in a stroller any longer was not his favorite. At one point, I even called in an SOS to my wife. As soon as I hung up the phone, the running/calm baby gods were in my favor. He chilled out with the aid of his giraffe stuffed animal pacifier, so reinforcements were called off.
As we crossed over the 26th mile, I was hit by a wave of many emotions. The view of West Bay on the most picturesque summer day made me feel grateful to have been given such extraordinary conditions. Seeing my wife and my son’s grandma 100 yards away cheering us on gave us strength to finish strong and thankful we have solid support in our family. Looking down at my son, happy as a clam when we crossed the virtual finish line, filled me with pure happiness. We accomplished something challenging together, and we will have this memory of it forever. There was nothing better than putting the Bayshore marathon finisher medal around his neck and having a super sweaty family hug.
When my son was born, I had significant anxiety that I would need to stop running while he grew older. I’m sure this is a concern for any new parent that enjoyed running before having a baby. Obviously, your baby’s safety must be put first. Still, there are plenty of options to keep running going. It’s great when you can turn it into a fun activity for everyone, plus give your partner a break while getting your kiddo a nap. To any new parents out there, I’m sending you hopeful energetic vibes, plus wishes for a solid night’s sleep.
Please message me at my Facebook page (fb.me/RunnerJeffTC) if you would like to ask questions about running or local running clubs or email me at RunnerJeffTC@gmail.com.
