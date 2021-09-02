Last time we talked about the importance of using native plants in our landscapes.
I thought we could talk this time about some easy swaps using native plants instead of non-native, invasive standbys.
Let’s start with the ever-present, over-planted burning bush. Most of us know the burning bush for its brilliant red fall color. It’s what I call a “one-hit wonder” because fall is the only time it has any interest. There is no wildlife value unless you like feeding the rabbits and voles in the winter, the flowers are inconspicuous and it seeds freely, making it undesirable in the landscape. Instead of burning bush, try planting blueberries. They have fragrant white flowers in the spring, delicious fruit in the summer and a beautiful red fall color. Chokeberry (Aronia spp.) is another great alternative to burning bush. They flower white to pale pink in the spring followed by either red or black edible fruit in summer. The fall color ranges from orange to red. Both plants are great for pollinators and provide fruit for humans and wildlife alike.
Barberry is another plant that needs to be replaced in our landscapes. It is on Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Networks list of the top 12 invasive species. Try planting Winterberry (Ilex verticillata) instead. This native plant is found in wet areas but is quite adaptable to a wide range of growing conditions. Its brilliant red berries in late fall and through the winter are in stark contrast to the drab winter landscape. I should also mention that these plants are protected in Michigan, and it is illegal to cut them in the wild. Additional alternatives to Japanese barberry are ninebark (Physocarpus opulifolius), New Jersey tea (Ceanothus amercanus) and fragrant sumac (Rhus aromatica). Ninebarks make great barberry replacements. They tolerate many light and soil conditions and are highly prized by birds, pollinators and other wildlife. There are even a few cultivars with maroon foliage. New Jersey tea can handle dry, sunny areas and its’ white flowers attract pollinators. Fragrant sumac stays low and spreads to make a great groundcover. This plant attracts butterflies and has a gorgeous maroon fall color.
Next time you are thinking about planting English ivy for a groundcover, consider these native alternatives. Chrysogonum virginianum, commonly called goldenstar, is a lovely native groundcover that flowers yellow from May-October. The flowers attract pollinators, but the deer and rabbits leave it alone. Foamflower (Tiarella), wild ginger (Asarum canadensis) and Virginia creeper (Parthenocissus quinquefolia) are also good alternatives to English ivy.
This is just a start and by no means a complete list of native alternatives we can all find room for in our gardens. The point is that we can still have a beautiful space, but one that serves a purpose of preserving biodiversity and giving our local wildlife and pollinators what they need to survive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.