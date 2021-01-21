Gardeners are optimistic by nature.
Even in the dead of winter, we are planning next spring’s garden. We watch gardening shows, read gardening magazines and pour over seed catalogs in anticipation of getting our hands back in the dirt come spring. We shop for houseplants to green up our homes and tend to them with the same dedication we show to our perennial beds or vegetable gardens in summer.
The act of planting a garden and caring for plants shows a faith in something larger than ourselves, but the act of sowing a seed pushes that faith even further. Starting your own plants from seed can feel a bit overwhelming, but the satisfaction you get from watching them grow will be worth it.
You don’t need much equipment to get started; seeds of your choosing, good quality seed starting mix, pots or flats and a good light source. Now you have a few decisions to make, starting with what will you grow. Knowing what you are going to grow will help you get the timing right. Most seed packets have a wealth of information on them telling you when to start the seeds, whether they should be started indoors or directly sown into the garden, how deep to plant them, how many days to germination and more. Some plants like beans, squash, sugar snap peas and lettuce are better sown directly outdoors while others, like tomatoes and peppers, need more time to grow and produce so should be started indoors weeks before it is safe to plant outdoors. Root crops such as carrots, beets, radishes and turnips should always be sown where they are going to grow so their roots develop undisturbed.
Using tomatoes as an example, the recommendation is to start indoors 4-6 weeks before your average last frost date. Counting back from May 31, the weeks starting April 18-30 would be the proper time to start your seeds. Remember this is just a suggestion and some people prefer to start earlier to have bigger plants to set out. If you have the proper growing conditions and space to do this, it’s fine. Keep in mind that larger plants take up more space, need transplanting more often and if you don’t have adequate lighting, may grow leggy and be weaker plants.
Almost any container can be used to start seeds, including milk or egg cartons, yogurt cups or berry containers. They should be clean and have drainage holes. Planting in biodegradable pots that can be planted directly in the garden is a good way to go so that you don’t disturb the plants roots. Peat or coir pots and even paper containers work well for this. Use a high quality sterile, soil-less seed starter mix for best results. Using potting mixes or soil from your garden can introduce pests, weeds or disease to your tender plants and should be avoided. Covering your containers with clear plastic domes or wrap helps retain moisture and increase humidity during germination. Remember to remove it after the seedlings emerge. Use a spray bottle or mister to water seedlings to avoid damaging them. Keep soil moist but not soggy. For best growth, your new seedlings will need at least 14-15 hours of light per day. This is where grow lights help, as even your sunniest window may not supply enough light to grow strong plants. Lights should be placed 1-2 inches above the seedlings and adjusted as they grow.
Remember that plants need a period of darkness too, so plugging your lights into a timer to automatically turn lights on and off makes it easier to keep track. A fan set on low, not pointed at the soil will provide air circulation and helps prevent disease problems while also strengthening seedlings. Use a water soluble fertilizer once your seedlings have at least two sets of leaves.
These are just the basics of seed starting to get you growing. We have everything you need to get started, and as always, call us for more information. Until then, hold on — spring is just 62 days away!
