When we think about creating a landscape, most of us think first about how we want the garden to look. That only makes sense, right? After all, we will be spending lots of time in our yards, so shouldn’t we be able to plant for beauty alone?
But in a world where we are losing wild spaces at an alarming rate, and with them the animal, insect and bird populations that live there, our backyard choices take on new meaning. If you look around at man-made landscapes, more often than not, you will see the same two or three dozen plants used repeatedly. As our awareness of the importance of biodiversity in the natural world and using native plants in our landscapes grows, our plant choices give us the opportunity to be a part of the solution, rather than part of the problem.
We know there are many benefits to native plants. Reduced maintenance, better adaption to local climatic conditions, better resistance to native insects and diseases are just a few of the more tangible benefits. But using native plants in the landscape also has less tangible but possibly more important benefits. Gardening with native plants can help instill an understanding of the natural world. It helps us learn to work with nature rather than against it. When we include native plants in our landscapes, we will be rewarded with more wildlife, including birds, butterflies and pollinating insects.
Despite all that we have learned about the importance of using native plants, there are still a lot of misconceptions about them that may make people hesitant to use them.
One of the most common is that native plants produce pollen that causes allergies.
The truth is that most natives are insect pollinated, not wind pollinated. Kentucky Bluegrass, a common turfgrass variety has the potential to produce more allergens than any native plant.
Another common misconception is that gardens with native plants look messy and untidy or that they are drab and uninteresting.
These misconceptions can be remedied by observing nature and doing a little research. Like any plant we may choose to put in the garden, the more we understand their growth habits and preferred habitats, the more success we will have in growing them.
You don’t have to throw out all your existing plants to get started. The most practical way to use natives is to integrate them into your existing garden. You may already be doing that if your mixed borders include liatris, butterflyweed or black-eyed susans or your shade garden includes foam flower, wintergreen or wild ginger. There really is no right or wrong way to use native plants as long as it makes you happy. Think of the goal of gardening with natives to be re-creating the natural habitat that would have been once found in your area. You will be helping to counteract the loss of natural habitat and the reduction of native plant populations that is occurring at an alarming rate.
Study your site to determine which native habitat would be best suited to recreate.
A full sun area may be perfect for grassland habitat garden while a shady area would be more appropriate for a woodland garden.
Let nature be your guide and you won’t go wrong. Check out Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network website HabitatMatters.org for a great place to start.
