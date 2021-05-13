There are trends in everything, and gardening is no exception.
Though I have never been much for trends in my personal life, I do keep an eye on the gardening world. This year, it seems that all the trends point to a reset in how we view the garden.
Gardening itself is the biggest trend, funny as that sounds. With all the turmoil of the last year or so, people are discovering or perhaps, rediscovering the solace that comes from gardening. There is something so satisfying about tending to something and watching it grow. And while all our attempts at gardening may not be successful, the lessons learned help us to grow ourselves. While we are busy growing plants, plants are also growing us.
Gardeners as a group are, I believe, patient and open to change. Each person has their own reason for gardening.
For some, it is to grow food, others may want to create their own garden getaway, or find an outdoor activity that the whole family can enjoy.
This month let’s focus on the edible gardening trend.
First thing to know is that edible gardening can happen anywhere in your garden; there is no need for horticultural segregation.
The edible garden can be a traditional vegetable garden, with rows of plants in a designated spot in the backyard, beautiful containers that incorporate edible plants such as kale, chard or rosemary with flowering annuals, or the sunny shrub border that includes several blueberry bushes. Anywhere you have some sunshine, and a little space can become a food source.
Kale and chard are two vegetables that are both very ornamental and delicious. The first time I saw Italian kale (Nero Toscana) in a mixed border I fell in love with the color and texture of the leaves.
Add the fact that it is cold tolerant and can be harvested all summer and into the fall and this handsome, delicious and nutritious variety is perfect for containers or beds.
Swiss chard is another beautiful and nutritious vegetable that works well in mixed containers or borders.
The tasty leaves and stems of chard can be harvested all summer and into the fall and add a splash of color to mixed containers and borders.
Dill and fennel are both beautiful and useful in containers and mixed borders. In addition, they both attract pollinators and beneficial insects to the garden.
I fell in love with Thai basil several years ago in Pho (a Vietnamese dish) and was unexpectedly delighted by the beautiful deep purple flowers it produces when I grew it for the first time at home.
Try growing strawberries in hanging baskets where you can enjoy the flowers and the fruit. Blueberry plants are a wonderful addition to the mixed shrub border. They have fragrant white flowers in the spring, tasty fruit in the summer and a beautiful red fall color.
These are just a few suggestions. Make this the year you garden with a purpose and remember that it doesn’t matter so much what you plant, as that you plant. So, let’s get growing.
