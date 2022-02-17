The National Initiative for Consumer Horticulture, consumerhort.org, has a series of infographics #PlantsDoThat, filled with information about the benefits of plants.
They cover a wide range of topics including how plants benefit us at home, in the workplace, for pollinators, soil and water health. I recently reread an article first published in June 2020 that talked more about the benefits of gardening. The author talked about how gardening filled a need for many people during the lockdown, as so many of us found ourselves at home with lots of time on our hands.
People turned to gardening for many reasons, and most of those first-time gardeners have continued to garden two years later. As it turns out, the impulse to garden is actually a great idea. I have come to believe we are hard-wired to garden. There is an abundance of research that bears out the many benefits gardening provides to both individuals and communities. Did you know that outdoor gardening can help your body fight disease? In the same way plants use sunlight to make their own food through photosynthesis, our skin uses sunlight to make vitamin D. Researchers estimate that our bodies can produce between 8,000 and 50,000 IU of vitamin D with 30 minutes of sun exposure. Vitamin D is essential for hundreds of body functions from supporting the immune system to strengthening our bones. Other studies have shown that being out in the sun can also lower the risk of developing breast, colorectal, bladder, prostate and non-lymphoma cancers. This does not mean you shouldn’t use sunscreen to protect against skin cancer, but most scientists agree that 30 minutes a day in the sun without sunscreen has a multitude of benefits.
Gardening also helps build strength, promotes more restful sleep, and can also help you maintain a healthy weight. In fact, studies have found that the physical exertion of working in the garden may help offset both age-related weight gain and childhood obesity. Researchers have also found that gardening improves your mood and increases your self-esteem. There is a soil microbe, Mycobacterium vaccae, that has been found to raise serotonin levels and acts as a natural antidepressant. It is thought that we inhale or absorb this microbe while digging in the soil. That could help explain the research showing that gardening helps lower blood pressure, reduces stress, and leaves us feeling calmer. Gardening has been used as a therapy for hundreds of years. In fact, researchers use horticultural therapy for a multitude of conditions like, depression, cognitive decline and addiction.
No matter where or how you garden, the benefits are free for the taking. On the back of a Proven Winners T-shirt I have, it says, “Dirty hands, dirty knees, cleansed soul.” I don’t know about you, but the garden is already calling me. Use this time while winter still holds us in its’ grip to dream and start planning your garden now. Plant. Grow. Bloom. Repeat.
