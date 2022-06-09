My oldest grandson graduated from high school today.
The graduation ceremony was inspiring in some unexpected ways.
The school superintendent reminded us that for the class of 2022, the only year of their high school career that was “normal,” was their freshman year.
She talked about what those students had taught her about resilience. They found ways to adapt and weather the changes that a global pandemic presented them with.
Their class flower is the dandelion, and as the valedictorian pointed out, the dandelion is a flower, not a weed. She went on to say that no matter how many times you mow it down, the dandelion keeps coming back.
One of the class officers spoke about moving on and changing and not staying stuck in the past. He reminded everyone that people can and need to change in order to follow your dreams.
After the ceremony, I started to think about resilience; what it is and how it applies to the garden, because, let’s be honest, I tend to connect most things in life to the garden.
Some of the traits of resilient people are that they have a positive attitude, weather the storms of life that inevitably come along, bounce back from setbacks, adapt to change, move past obstacles and are flexible.
I think that gardening can teach us these lessons and makes us more resilient.
When we garden, we have successes and failures. How we deal with the inevitable challenges of growing a garden, whether it’s flowers or food, can tell us a lot about our own resiliency.
Do we give up and decide that gardening is not for us, or that we don’t have a green thumb, or do we welcome the challenge and use it as an opportunity to learn and improve?
When the deer eat the hostas and the rabbits eat our veggies, do we give up or do some research and come up with plan B?
There are many ways the garden can teach us to be resilient. But there are also ways we can help the garden be more resilient.
As our climate continues to change, our gardens will face more challenges. More temperature extremes, drought and the decline of pollinators will take a toll on us and our gardens.
What we decide to do now will influence our future.
We can choose to plant more native plants that are better adapted to our climate and that also provide food and habitat for pollinators or continue choosing plants simply for their ornamental appeal.
Not that there’s no place in our gardens for non-natives but choosing to work with nature for our mutual health and benefit just makes more sense to me.
This is not a one and done approach, but a journey that hopefully brings us all to a better place.
Let’s all learn to be resilient people and grow a better world, one garden at a time.
