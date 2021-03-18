Every gardeners’ goal is to have a beautiful, lush garden, and each year we spend lots of money buying plants and more time planting them.
All the time and money doesn’t automatically translate into a successful garden though.
The secret to a successful garden starts with your soil, and the health of your soil directly affects the health of your plants.
It makes sense if you think about it. We try to feed our families healthy, nutritious food so that they will be healthier and have strong immune systems, so why would our plant families be any different?
When we provide our plants with the nutrients they need, they will bloom beautifully, produce abundant harvests and be able to fight off disease and insects better.
Plants that are deprived of the key nutrients they need cannot grow up to their potential and we will be disappointed with all our efforts.
I’ve had so many people claim they have a black thumb and can’t grow anything, when the truth is many of the problems they face can be solved by improving the soil.
The first step to improving your soil is to know your soil. There are three main types of soil; clay, sand and silt.
Each have their pros and cons and by themselves, none are especially hospitable to plants. The soil goal for the garden is loam. Loamy soil consists of about equal amounts of clay, sand and silt.
The clay and silt help hold moisture while the sand allows space for air around the roots and good drainage. Loam is rich in humus, making a perfect environment for the all-important microorganisms that help your plants absorb the nutrients and water they need to thrive.
Creating healthy soil isn’t difficult, but it doesn’t happen overnight either. The easiest way to build healthy soil is to add organic materials and compost every year.
Organic materials include, but are not limited to, chopped leaves, untreated grass clippings and composted manure.
Enhance soil life by using compost tea and organic fertilizers. These will feed the billions of microorganisms that are present in healthy soil and the healthier and more diverse the soil life is, the healthier your plants will be.
Keep tilling, turning and digging the soil to a minimum. Freshly tilled soil may look good, but it destroys some of those billions of microbes that feed your plants.
It can also bring buried weed seeds to the surface so they can germinate. Aim to keep your soil covered all year. Soil in nature is rarely exposed to the elements.
Mulching, succession planting and growing cover crops are all good ways to keep your soil covered, helping to preserve soil life and structure.
Leaving plant roots in place after harvesting also helps reduce soil erosion and protects soil structure.
This spring as our thoughts turn to gardening, remember that the garden starts from the ground up and show your soil a little love.
Your plants will love you for it.
