This month has lots for us gardeners to celebrate.
The entire month of April is National Garden Month with April 14 designated as National Gardening Day. Plant Appreciation Day is April 13; National Orchid Day is April 16; Earth Day is the April 22; and Arbor Day is April 29.
Lest we think gardening limited to a single month of celebration, the National Garden Bureau selects one plant each in the categories of annual, perennial, shrub, edible, and bulb crop to feature in their ‘Year of’ program. This year they have added the category of houseplant to the mix.
According to their website, the plants are chosen because they are popular, easy to grow, widely adaptable, genetically diverse, and versatile. As we begin a new gardening season, I thought it would be fun to talk a bit about each plant.
Let’s start with the houseplant category: 2022 is the year of the peperomia. Peperomias have been used as houseplants since the 1930s. They range in size from a few inches up to 12-18 inches. They can have thick, plump, smooth, rippled, or shiny leaves in a variety of colors such as red, green, purple, grey and cream. Peperomias can be bushy to trailing, upright or cascading. Although they don’t need bright light, thicker-leaved varieties need more light than thinner-leaved varieties. The combination of smaller size and lower light requirements make them perfect houseplants. Two of my favorites are String of Turtles and Watermelon peperomia.
Gladiolus are the choice for the bulb category. Technically a corm rather than a true bulb, Glads are as American as apple pie. Originally from Africa and other arid countries around the Mediterranean, generations of gardeners have been growing these summer bloomers in their gardens from coast to coast. There are over 250 species of glads in lots of colors and styles, ranging in height from 18 inches to 4 feet. They are not hardy for us in Zone 5, so must be dug up in the fall to ensure their survival but make wonderful cut flowers and add so much color to the garden that some people don’t bother digging them every fall and just replant fresh in the spring.
Lilacs are one of the most recognizable shrubs in the landscape and are the choice for shrub of the year. They are loved for their beautiful, if short-lived, fragrant blooms in spring. There are about 30 different species of lilacs and were brought to America in the 17th century from Eastern Europe and Asia. They can grow for 100-plus years and are known as the “Queen of the Shrubs.” Recent breeding efforts have resulted in smaller sizes and reblooming characteristics, making them easier to use in smaller gardens.
Phlox is the NGBs choice for perennial of the year. Phlox are wide-ranging North American natives that are loved by pollinators. They range in height from just a few inches to 3 feet. Colors include white, pink, rose, red, magenta, purple and blue. They can be either spring blooming, like the well-known creeping phlox or summer blooming like garden phlox. Recent breeding has improved their resistance to powdery mildew.
Edible of the year is salad greens. This category goes beyond just lettuce to include chicories like endive and radicchio, dandelion greens, spinach, arugula, kale, mustard greens, choy, chard, herbs, and the tender “tops” of beets and turnips. According to the NGB website, salad greens got their start not as a dietary staple, but as an aphrodisiac. Salad for lunch anyone?
Finally, verbena is the choice for the year of annual. Most of us are familiar with the mounding or trailing varieties of verbena used in hanging baskets. They are known for their tolerance of hot, dry weather, but at their best in full sun with moist, but not wet, soil. Colors range from white to pink, purple, blue and red with some bi-color varieties too. Pollinators love these flowers and deadheading keeps them flowering throughout the summer.
I am so ready get growing. Let’s make this our Year of the Garden.
