How long have you lived in Traverse City? Five years, maybe 15? Can you recall the last time you ate at Milliken’s Tea Room downtown? Perhaps as a very long-time Traverse City resident, you can remember the opening of Grandview Parkway.
For every generation, in every town, such changes mark crucial turning points in their community’s development.
On an April morning in 1886, the residents of Traverse City woke up to what likely was “THE” turning point for their generation: The Hannah and Lay Company was selling its lumber interests to businessman J. J. Fay, Jr.
Citizens could sense drastic change advancing on their lumber town by the bay. Luckily, farsighted civic leaders were already mapping out its future.
To come close to understanding the emotional impact of that Hannah sale, imagine turning on the morning news and hearing that Munson Medical Center had been sold, or that Northwestern Michigan College was closing. In 1886 Hannah and Lay Lumber was even more synonymous with the spirit of Traverse City than either of these venerable institutions are today.
The town was a lumber town, and boomed because of the arrival of Hannah and Lay’s lumber business.
A few statistics will help clarify the place of lumber in the psyche of a Traverse City citizen of 1886. For one thing, Michigan had been producing more lumber than any other state in the Union since 1869, with lumber production on pace to peak in 1890-91. At the time of white settlement, 90 percent of the state had been covered by forest. At the end of the lumber era, almost all of that forest was gone. By 1897 over 160 billion board feet of Michigan lumber had been logged.
According to the Michigan State University Extension Service, if 160 billion board feet of logs were laid out in a pile 4 feet high and 8 feet wide, it would go around the world about 50 times, or to the moon and back about five times. The value of all that harvested wood was greater than all the gold from California during the gold rush.
In Michigan, lumber was king, and this certainly was true in Traverse City. West Bay and the north shore of Boardman lake hosted lumber mills, miles of railroad tracks, and numerous manufacturing facilities which relied on wood from the mills.
In that world, waking up to learn that Perry Hannah and his partners were getting out of the lumber business would have been a shock to most. But perhaps a few of the more savvy citizens saw it for what it was: Yet another wise business move by Hannah and company.
Hannah and his partners, all Chicago businessmen, had arrived in the area in 1851 looking for timber land. They soon purchased, from a Captain Harry Boardman, roughly 200 acres, an inefficient saw mill, and some rough shanties.
Boardman had purchased the land from the government in 1847, leaving his young-adult son, Horace, to run a mill situated near the shores of West Grand Traverse Bay. Since that enterprise sat in the midst of one of the country’s most notable stands of white pine, there was every reason to expect great success. But apparently logging did not agree with the younger Boardman, for the business failed.
Luckily for Traverse City, Hannah’s lumber business did thrive, as did lumbering throughout Michigan. Three facts created “the perfect storm” for lumbering to boom in Michigan.
First, by the mid-1800s most of the lumber in states east of Michigan had run out. This occurred at the same time that settlement was advancing westward onto the treeless prairies. There settlers found rich soil but few building materials, so they looked to the north woods for their lumber.
Second, this need for lumber occurred about the same time that treaties with the Ojibwe and other tribes made Michigan timber lands available. Third, Michigan had an extensive network of waterways, such as the Boardman River, that flowed from the woods to the Great Lakes. Once at the lakes, logs and lumber could be shipped just about anywhere.
These factors, and steady leadership, caused the Hannah and Lay Company to flourish. But its leaders were more than solid businessmen. Especially as personified by Perry Hannah, they were also visionaries.
Hannah realized that the company, and the town he loved, needed to plan their second acts long before Michigan lumbering peaked. So over the decades he led the company to diversify into Great Lakes shipping, real estate acquisition, flour milling, banking, and storekeeping.
The 5/3rd Bank building on the northwest corner of Front and Union Streets was built as the Traverse City State Bank, an arm of the Hannah and Lay Company. The Hannah and Lay building on the northeast corner (today commercial and condo space) was the company’s mercantile headquarters, which for decades was the largest department store north of Grand Rapids.
Such diversification kept both the company and the town stable for decades to come. Hannah had further ensured Traverse City’s long term success by leading the fight to bring in the town’s first railroad connection in 1872, and by coordinating the effort to get one of the state’s mental institutions placed here. That struggle led to the Traverse City State Hospital opening in 1883.
Perry Hannah’s vision ensured Traverse City’s success into the early 20th century. From there, other talented citizens led its development into a tourist destination and recreational haven, an educational and medical hub, and today they continue to move the area into the 21st century. Change will come. As Hannah and company demonstrated, success comes from being one step ahead of that change.
