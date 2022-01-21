TRAVERSE CITY — According to the National Weather Service, January 2022 in northern Michigan is a chillier month than a snowier one, but overall seasonal snowfall totals are lagging slightly below normal.
While there has been 13.2 inches of snowfall since Jan. 1, with 2.8 inches falling on Wednesday, there has been 51.4 inches of snow total for the season, with 15.2 inches falling in November and 23 inches in December.
On average, until Jan. 20, the area usually sees 50.7 inches of snow, topping out at 109 inches total for the season. The record year was in 1995-96 with 191.2 inches for the season.
Jim Kaiser, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Gaylord said he believes northern Michigan is off to a slow start for midwinter in most areas.
“We’re still obviously running below normal,” Kaiser said, talking about the lack of January snow across the area. “Traverse City is not way below. I mean, they’re basically averaging — they a lot of times average 90 or 100 inches in a lot of years. They’re about halfway there. So, a little bit below.”
It may feel that way because the snow came, went and melted, he said.
Jeff Zolpowski, Gaylord National Weather Service meteorologist, said the lack of January snow is because northern Michigan has been missed by larger systems in the United States and Canada that have passed to the north or south of northern Michigan.
Drier air and ice development on the Great Lakes has cut off the potential for lake effect snow, because lake effect snow is generated by cold air over warm water. Other factors that generate snow, he said, are a combination of how cold it is and wind direction.
“For us in northern Michigan, it’s always kind of a balance between the two, because we have two different ways to get snowfall here — allow pressure system is passing through the region and producing accumulating snow across larger areas and they we’ve got our lake effect snow events, which tend to be a little more localized, so they’re a little bit more unique to the Great Lakes generally,” he said.
This January is also, on average, about 2 degrees colder than normal, with November and December being warmer, 0.6 degrees and 2.8 degrees above normal, respectively.
Both meteorologists forecasted a chilly end to the month, with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits, some below zero.
Friday will be close to around 20 degrees, Saturday will be in the mid-20s, Sunday will be back in the teens and Monday will be back to around 20 degrees, with average highs around 27 degrees for the week, they said.
They also said there could also be about 2 to 4 inches of snow over the weekend and into the next 10 days; but, there shouldn’t be any big snow events, mostly just staying cold until February.
Zolpowski said this was the second straight year of low snowfall for the area.
“But, for now, anyways, it looks like it’s coming in drips and drops as opposed to a big, healthy blast of widespread snow, which I know some people would like. But, at the moment, that’s not in the cards for the next several days. Beyond that, we’ll see,” he said.
Josh Rhem, general manager at Mt. Holiday, said warm December temperatures impacted the ski resort’s ability to open on time and their snow-making ability, so that they didn’t open until after Christmas. But, he said, with colder temperatures in January, they’re “rocking and rolling now”.
He also said the resort hasn’t suffered much financial impact from the lack of snow and said business is actually at about the same level as it was last year during the pandemic.
Rhem did say he thought this year was definitely a drought and that “Mother Nature isn’t giving us the normal snow that we use for our typical snowmaking,” but said it was in the ski resort’s DNA to make adjustments with the weather.
“When you work in a business like this, so completely reliant on Mother Nature, you have to be kind of prepared for some fluctuation,” he said.
Cindy Anderson, Hickory Hills manager said temperatures not cooperating in December also impacted their ability to make snow and said they also had three runs, but not main runs, currently closed because of the lack of snow in January.
Anderson said if the resort had more natural snow, they would have the runs open by now. And, she said, the closed runs have impacted the morale of skiers.
“They’re marked closed because, when there’s that little of snow on them, there’s still sticks, maybe rocks, that (are) underneath and you don’t see those, so it’s not safe,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.