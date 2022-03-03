WASHINGTON, D.C. — A political operative who in November 2020 twice visited Antrim County via private jet as part of a team consulting on a local election-related lawsuit, has been subpoenaed by the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Katherine Friess, of Arlington, Virginia and Vail, Colorado — listed in court documents as an expert witness in a since-dismissed civil suit accusing Antrim County of voter fraud — must produce documents and appear for a deposition March 29, a letter from Committee Chair Bennie G. Thompson to Friess and dated March 1, states.

The letter references documents already on file with the committee, as well as previous reporting by Politico and the Record-Eagle.

“Between mid-November 2020 and January 6, 2021 (and thereafter), you actively promoted claims of election fraud on behalf of former President Trump and sought to convince state and federal officials to take steps to overturn the results,” the letter from Thompson to Friess states.

“You were also involved in efforts to subpoena voting machines from county election boards and, at one point, traveled to Michigan in an attempt to obtain voting machine data directly from local officials,” the letter states.

Members of the Select Committee last month subpoenaed Friess’ phone, text, private message and other communication records, sent or received between Nov. 1, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021, a timeframe which includes dates Friess traveled to Antrim County.

Friess did not respond to a request for comment nor did her attorney, Raymond A. Mansolillo, of Boston.

Local officials previously said Friess was among out-of-state visitors who arrived in Antrim County on or about Nov. 27, 2020, and visited municipal offices in Star Township and the Village of Mancelona as well as Central Lake Township, where they were shown tape from a precinct tabulator.

A sign-in sheet, provided to the Record-Eagle in response to a Freedom of Information Act request, also lists Friess as among those at the Antrim County Building Dec. 6, 2020, to conduct a “forensic examination” of the county’s election equipment.

Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy predicted the phone records, if provided to the Select Committee, would show several calls in November 2020 from Friess to Guy’s office.

“She called me several times and wanted me to open everything up, open up the machines,” Guy said Monday, of calls she received from Friess, where Friess requested access to the county’s voting equipment.

“This was before the lawsuit was filed and Bill Bailey was the one who put her onto me,” Guy said. “He wanted me to talk with her. I told her I did not have the authority to do what she wanted. Then I stopped taking her calls.”

Bailey is a local realtor and former member of the county’s planning commission, who, on Nov. 23, 2020, filed suit in 13th Circuit Court, accusing the county of violating his constitutional rights and of using voting equipment which he claimed had been pre-programmed for fraud.

Bailey deferred comment to his attorney, Matthew DePerno.

DePerno did not return a request seeking comment.

Antrim County has been the subject of repeated and false claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election, following acknowledged mistakes by Guy and staff in her office.

In November 2020 Guy acknowledged her office did not properly update Dominion Voting Systems software to accommodate ballot changes in some precincts prior to the election.

Days after Bailey sued the county in 2020, Judge Kevin Elsenheimer granted a request filed by Bailey’s attorney, DePerno, allowing the Dec. 6, 2020 exam of the county’s voting equipment.

Guy said Monday it was her understanding Friess was the organizer of this team; a resulting report, authored by Russell Ramsland, of Texas-based Allied Security Operations Group, accusing Dominion Voting Systems of deliberately altering election results, has been repeatedly debunked by state and national elections experts.

An aide to then-President Trump emailed a copy of the ASOG report to Jeffrey A. Rosen, then the incoming acting U.S. Attorney General, emails posted on a public government website show.

The same report was also referenced in other documents provided to the Select Committee, including a “Strategic Communications Plan” of the “Giuliani Presidential Legal Defense Team” seeking to put pressure on Republican senators in six states — including Michigan — between Dec. 27, 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021, the plan states.

Bernard Kerik, a former New York City Police commissioner hired by Trump’s legal team as an investigator tasked with looking into claims of election fraud, provided the plan document to the Select Committee in December.

Friess is listed in a related “privilege log,” also provided by Kerik to the Select Committee, describing additional documents in Kerik’s possession he planned to withhold, citing attorney work product privilege held by former President Trump.

Friess is fighting the phone records subpoena in court, last month arguing in a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Colorado, it violates her First Amendment rights and attorney-client privilege.

“Since November 2019, Katherine Friess has counseled the President and his legal team full time in her position as a staff attorney to President Donald Trump,” the complaint seeking to quash the subpoena, filed Feb. 22 by Mansolillo on behalf of Friess, states. “She also derives meaning and satisfaction from her work outside politics as an attorney.”

Friess said in an affidavit filed with the complaint she volunteered as an election integrity attorney, observing ballot counting for the 2020 national elections while continuing to serve other clients.

Friess is not the first attorney to assist as a volunteer in Trump’s effort to discredit the results of the 2020 Presidential election, then argue attorney-client privilege in an apparent attempt to deflect a subpoena by the Jan. 6 Select Committee.

Attorney John Eastman, an ally of Trump who promoted a strategy that then-Vice President Mike Pence could decline to certify the 2020 Presidential election results, received notice from Verizon Communications Dec. 3, 2021, that his calls, texts and emails during the same three-month period had been subpoenaed by the Select Committee.

Eastman, too, filed suit against Thompson, the Select Committee and a cellphone carrier — in this case Verizon — and also states in court filings the subpoena violates attorney client privilege.

An attorney for the Select Committee, House Counsel Douglas Letter, has argued in court filings Eastman has provided no evidence of any legal relationship with the former president, however.

Eastman did, in court filings, provide a Dec. 5, 2020 engagement letter for legal services to Trump and the Trump campaign, but it was not signed by Eastman or Trump.

Bailey’s lawsuit was dismissed in May by Judge Elsenheimer, who also stayed other pending legal issues.

In June, DePerno appealed that decision, on behalf of Bailey, to the state Court of Appeals.

Appellate briefs have been filed and oral arguments requested; it is unclear when the Court of Appeals will hear the case and rule.

In the meantime, DePerno in July announced his candidacy in the Republican primary for Michigan Attorney General and in September was endorsed by Trump.