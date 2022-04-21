Many of us speak of our pursuit of game and fish and partaking in the outdoors as a “passion.”
Some family members might tack on to our rationalization: “to the exclusion of everyone and everything including a leaky roof, the kids waiting at school, and five out of seven signs of the apocalypse.”
Most of us are happy enough to partake of these passions on our own or with a few cherished friends, in a favorite spot we hope no one else has found, and according to our own schedule. Indeed, setting forth on these pursuits with no apparent plan is part of the fun.
Then there’s Liz Patrella McKellar.
A day job as the CEO’s chief of staff at Traverse Connect, Patrella McKellar figured she didn’t have enough on her plate. So, why not be elected the first female president of the Adams Chapter of Trout Unlimited and eventually get named the 85th Annual National Trout Festival’s Grand Marshall? Sure … serve it up. If you ask her, however, those titles never crossed her mind. She simply wanted to help.
“I did not want to be the first female president,” she told me recently over a cup of coffee. “I was so impressed by the previous president, Cory Golden, and all he did to change the direction of this chapter. When he decided to step down, I felt the need to help maintain the forward momentum he had achieved and not sit on the sidelines.
“So I threw my name in because I was hoping to bring consistency and use this opportunity to work with a great board, showcase the chapter to as many diverse, conservation-minded people as I could, and get folks engaged in helping keep the precious rivers we care for a priority.”
A hunter and angler for many years — although relatively new to the sport of fly fishing, baptized into it on the famed Gallatin and Madison rivers in Montana six years ago — Patrella McKellar likes to hit the water with her 3-weight and, perhaps by next year, with her own hand-tied flies. But it is these home waters that speak to her — and, in particular, her love affair with the Boardman River — which made taking a more active role a natural step.
“The Boardman is our home river,” she said, expressing what so many fly anglers share about time on a beloved river, when participating in this passion becomes something more than catching a fish. “This is where we took our children to fish, play, and recreate. Our shorthair spent her last years of retirement sitting in the sun on the edge of the river and passed away here. When we had the chance to live on the banks and be stewards of this gem, I knew that I would never leave. The smells of the cedars in the fall overwhelm your senses, the consistent water movement and varied wildlife life are what make rivers come alive. It is never the same view. The river is on the cusp of being a cold-water pillar, and I want to be part of the conversation about what happens to it. From the headwaters to Lake Michigan, it is all connected, and we cannot be foolish enough to think they are exclusive.”
The risk, of course, of taking a relaxing passion and turning it into “work” is enormous, but for Patrella McKellar, it’s worth it — and something she couldn’t turn away from, especially after the mishap in the removal of Brown Bridge Dam.
“When the dam broke loose, it was on my 50th birthday. It was like a two-by-four upside the head, and the swift destruction was devastating. I want to do all I can to make sure my grandchildren’s children have the opportunity to experience all the river has to offer.
“I believe the dam removals were a good thing for the ecosystem and health of the river,” Patrella McKellar said. “If we don’t take the very best care of this resource, the fish will not be able to survive. I think the habitat restoration is the best long-term opportunity we have to make a difference for generations to come. This can’t be left to chance; we need to keep a keen eye on river health at all times. I wish more anglers of all ages were engaged in the health and maintenance of the rivers, not just the fishing itself.”
I asked her about the “unintended fruits” of all this labor, and she recognizes these come into play. But that dovetails with what she sees as educational opportunities for the Adams Chapter.
“It is a bit of a doubled-edged sword: We want to have access and recreate, but this is also where so much degradation and pollution of the river is being generated. Educating the public about good ‘river etiquette’ is key, and this includes locals and visitors, especially those folks who have rental properties on our rivers and their tenants. Pleading ignorance is not okay for any of us. Lovely rivers don’t just ‘happen’ to be healthy enough to recreate in; it takes many people to make this work for all.”
Which brings us back to Patrella McKellar’s roll-up-your-sleeves mentality and being part of the solution, and why Trout Unlimited spoke so personally to her.
“TU has an ageless, timeless mission. Everyone has the opportunity to be a part of this mutual, lifelong, never-ending need. If the water is not healthy, fishing will not exist in the rivers.”
The trout opener is right around the corner, and while many of us have been in the rivers recently chasing steelhead, there’s something different about taking a light rod out for trout on a river that has been sleeping all winter. It’s an old friend you get to visit with once more, a friend we should all be asking what more we can do to help.
