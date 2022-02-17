The Sharpie smudge on the package indicates some sort of venison, but whether backstrap or roast remains a mystery. It’s not burger — you finished that in (another) pot of your (in) famous venison chili you ended up eating mostly yourself during the Super Bowl. The family was both thankful you didn’t make them eat it, and horrified in the aftermath because you actually did eat it all. The jerky and sausage sticks disappeared in a half-dozen trips to the fridge, and after removing the frozen turkey you bought the day after Thanksgiving when it went on sale, there the package of venison sat at the bottom of the freezer. Frosted and forgotten.
You know you should do something with it — it’s a decent-sized chunk of meat — but you don’t feel like venison again. Neither does the family. Still, Saturday is supposed to be frigid, there’s nothing going on besides painting the basement ceiling, which you’ve been putting off since the holidays, and you’ve got the ingredients already.
Stop. Before you reach, again, for the crockpot and cream-of-whatever soup, you probably also have the ingredients to try something new and expand your wild game cooking experience. And you might make a few converts of not only yourself but those in your house who “just really don’t like venison.”
The world of wild game cooking is exploding in so many directions these days it’s hard to keep track. But wild game scares people — both the cook and the consumer — so it’s easy to fall back to basics. Taking venison, for example, it seems there’s this overarching rut among a lot of sportsmen that they shoot a deer; drop it off at the processor; and they get back some roasts (creamed soup and crock pot), some burger (the aforementioned chili), and the rest are sausage sticks or jerky. Every year, lather, rinse, repeat. Same with birds — pheasants, ducks, geese. They’ve found one or two recipes that sort of take the “gaminess” away, and that’s all they’re willing to try. But these meats are capable of so much more.
“You have to embrace the chaos with wild game,” said renowned wild game chef Hank Shaw. “Unlike supermarket meats, wild meats are of varying ages, species, and habitats, so you have sometimes stark differences in toughness, fat quality, and flavor. No wild animal has marbling, which means no intramuscular fat. Fat is an insurance policy against overcooking, so a venison steak can go from perfect to overdone much faster than a marbled beef steak.
“On the other hand,” Shaw continued, “wild animals work for a living, so their tendons and muscles will be stronger, denser, and tougher than their couch-potato farmed cousins. This can add an extra couple hours of simmering time. Bottom line: Err on undercooking these meats because you can always cook it more. You cannot uncook things. Most newcomers to wild game cooking cook the tender parts — [bird] breasts, backstrap — too much; and the tough parts — legs, shoulder, shanks — too little. ”
With four wild game cookbooks to his name; countless interviews, articles, and appearances; and a website that’s a veritable Master Class on all things wild game cooking including recipes, stories, podcasts, foraging, butchering know-how, and videos of the recipes in action, Shaw has seen and cooked it all.
In looking at what Shaw has put together, it can appear intimidating. Until you look closer. Many people lose sight of the fact that simple works well with game — salt and pepper, oil, hot skillet, seared, cooked rare to medium (for venison). However, if you want to roll up your sleeves, wild game can allow you the opportunity to try a “fancy” recipe, especially considering the wonderful markets, butcher shops, and suppliers here in northern Michigan. Pay them a visit, pick up samples of what they make in-house, ask for advice, and find unique ingredients to try. Of course, don’t forget the wine.
The other way to expand your cooking options is to take some matters into your own hands. With all kinds of game processing equipment now readily available at places such as Sportsman’s Warehouse, Blaine’s Farm and Fleet, and other stores, consider adding a meat grinder, food dehydrator, smoker or sausage stuffer to your kitchen arsenal. And absolutely still use the slow-cooker, but avoid the ready-made soups and get creative.
While we all bird-hunt, my wife Vickie and sons Pete and Mark are the deer hunters in my immediate family. We butcher and process all of our own game, and when we do, I’m always prepping different cuts for different recipes, grinding away for burger and sausage, and vacuum sealing. Taking part in this process naturally brings about a curiosity to try something new. Setting aside a cold, winter weekend for a “burger day,” I always make patties straight out of the grinder and onto the grill for a meal after cleanup. Lately, we’ve enjoyed Canada goose pastrami; bulk breakfast venison sausage; and a dish of pasta, seared pheasant breast strips, feta cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes, crumbled bacon, and a drizzle of Fustini’s balsamic vinegar.
It wasn’t always this way. Case in point: the incongruous ingredients of diver ducks, cans of sliced white potatoes, and a potion of BBQ sauce and Coca-Cola that could only be dreamed up in the mind and apartment of a broke college student, in this case, my brother Chris. Still not sure how he convinced me this was gourmet fare, though the leap over the bar set by the college cafeteria wasn’t much to brag about. Looking back, I owe an apology to those ducks and my then-girlfriend, who blessedly forgave such culinary sins and still ended up marrying me. She even likes my chili.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.