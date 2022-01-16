TRAVERSE CITY — Talk to any law enforcement officer in the Grand Traverse region and whether they work in corrections or in the field they’ll all say the same thing: The region needs a facility for people experiencing mental health crises.
A crisis stabilization unit would divert people away from the county jail, where close to half of the people lodged on any given day are dealing with mental illness. The facility envisioned for the region would also have a residential unit for those who need it and a mobile unit that could go to where a person is in crisis.
Statistics from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office show that in 2021 there were 209 crisis calls from people needing help or their families, and 288 calls from people who were suicidal. The calls equated to 1,023 hours of field deputies working with someone in a crisis.
In 2020 there were 155 crisis calls and 276 suicide calls equaling 700 staff hours; in 2019 there were 130 crisis calls and 348 suicide calls totaling 858 hours.
Capt. Chris Clark said about five years ago a policy was developed in an effort to better help those who need it. Law enforcement personnel all received training in crisis intervention. They are now going through mental health first aid training, which teaches them how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders and how to provide initial help and support.
“This is a continuous process for us, finding efficient ways for us to assess someone who is in a mental health crisis,” Clark said.
It has been a year since a contract with Northern Lakes Community Mental Health to provide services for people held at the Grand Traverse County jail was not renewed. The $163,000 contract paid for two full time employees at the jail — a behavioral health specialist and a peer support specialist, but a study commissioned by the jail more than a year ago found the services were not reaching enough inmates.
A request for proposals for a new provider was sent out in August, with bids due Oct. 1. Four bids were received, but because the jail contract for medical services expires Feb. 28, and officials decided not choose a company, but to put out an RFP to have one company provide both medical and mental health services, said Chris Barsheff, jail administrator.
The jail has psychiatric services provided by Wellpath and crisis intervention services provided by CMH. Barsheff said the jail is looking for a company to fill the gaps, providing assessments and counseling for those who need help, but are not in crisis. The company would also provide a psychiatrist and possibly crisis services, he said.
That RFP was put out in December and proposals from Wellpath and from Advanced Correctional Healthcare, an Illinois-based company, were opened Monday. Sheriff Tom Bensley has said he hopes to soon have a recommendation for the county board to approve.
Bensley also brought forth a proposal during the budget process that would have created a position for a health services administrator for medical and mental health services in the jail. The county budget was approved in December without the position.
That 2022 approved budget includes $196,000 for mental health services at the jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.