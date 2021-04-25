EAST JORDAN — To say Earth Day became an out of this world experience for the East Jordan Middle School Shoe Club is an understatement.
After all, that was the day its energetic members officially joined forces with the sun.
On Thursday — Earth Day — members of the club took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony that dedicated a 30-kilowatt solar array on the roof of their middle/high school, a $70,000 energy-catching battery that was paid for with funds the youthful club members gathered through their exhaustive, six-month long fundraising efforts.
“We had over 300 people, organizations, and businesses donate to our project,” said teacher, club founder and advisor Matt Hamilton. “We were honored by all the support we received. We raised a little over our $70,000 goal, which will be nice since we have some extra expenses for this project.”
Club member Elke Knauf, who is in the eighth grade, said she quickly to jump on board when she learned of the solar project.
“When Mr. Hamilton told me about it, I was surprised and really excited,” she said. “I’m really glad that we got to accomplish our goal. It taught me that you can set goals that are big, and if you have hard-working people, you can get it done.
“I think that it really makes me get a lot of experience in working hard, and setting goals. It was a very big goal.”
Fellow Shoe Club member Rylan McVannel, who is in the seventh grade, said the COVID pandemic indirectly played a role in completion of the project.
“Everybody knows that COVID has affected our world,” said the youthful, eloquent student. “Anyway, if it wasn’t for COVID, this (project) never would have happened. COVID has affected our school in many ways.
“In the long run, if it wasn’t for COVID, it never would have shut us down, and Mr. Hamilton would have been able to do something other than this.”
McVannel needed just three words when he described being part of the project: “It was incredible.”
The club’s long-standing mission “... is to value yourself, and value others,” and consists of middle school students who are mentored by high school students.
“The Shoe Club is comprised of people who are really starting to find out who they are, and what their interests are,” said senior mentor Nathaniel Newman, who will attend the University of Michigan in the fall where he will study electrical engineering.
“One of the valuable parts of it is that the success of the project serves as a testament to what they are capable of. Mentoring these students, giving them some nudges along the way, but ultimately watching them contribute so much on their own, watching them be passionate, watching them work hard, watching them trying to understand everything that’s going on and always do their best to help out, (makes me) very proud.
“I’m proud to be a part of helping them because I get to pass along any experience I have with anything related to this project — any sort of technical experience — and to help them with their own journeys, and to work hard on ambitious projects like these,” said Newman.
For Hamilton, watching his students take on, and complete, their $70,000 fundraising efforts to see the project through to its end, was especially rewarding.
“I can’t say enough about how proud I am of the work and dedication the 27 middle school kids and three high school mentors put into this project,” said Hamilton. “I’m extremely proud of their teamwork and it is a complete honor to work with them. This is the largest student-led project in our school history. During this difficult time, this project allowed us to focus on a common goal and work together to bring about positive change to make our community a better place.”
Hamilton said he appreciated the contributions of Solar Winds Power Systems and Windemuller Electric for their assistance in installing the solar panels.
“I also want to thank some people who played key roles in helping us throughout the project,” he said. “Tim Toohey helped us with marketing, Ric Evans helped us with all things solar related and a team from Groundwork Center was extremely key in influencing our success — those members were Jeff Smith, Jen Schaap and Jim Lively.
“Thank you to all those who supported us financially or with your encouraging words. This has truly been a community project.”
Hamilton started the school’s Shoe Club in 2008 to help seventh and eighth grade students “deal with life’s issues.” The club, he said, was “built around the old mantra, ‘walk in another person’s shoes, before judging them.’”
To join, students have to read the book, “Value Up,” by Mike Donahue, write a paper about what they learned, and then list 10 life goals. Once in the club, the students complete lessons in character, carry out community service projects, take trips to universities, take part in monthly cooking classes, and plan activities such as dances for their school.
Hamilton said that since 2008, Shoe Club members have carried out a series of projects that benefited their school and community.
“We have done all kinds of fundraisers in the past, like pop can drives, dances, selling Valentine’s messages, pancake breakfasts and a bowl-a-thon to name a few,” said Hamilton, who has taught middle and high school history and video production in East Jordan — which has a middle school/high school population of about 400 students — for the past 19 years.
“In past years, we have used the money to fund leadership conferences, trips to universities, cooking classes, scholarships for former Shoe Club members, and many other school improvement projects.”
And so, what’s next for members of his Shoe Club?
“We have a couple ideas that we have been discussing, but one that keeps coming up is helping with a greenhouse project where we can help to grow food for our cafeteria,” said Hamilton.
