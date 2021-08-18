TRAVERSE CITY — May 19, 2010.
Clayton Porter had already been up for three straight days, but that early Monday morning at Bagram Air Force Base in Afghanistan was a stark wakeup call for the U.S. Air Force mechanic.
Twenty Taliban insurgents wearing suicide vests stormed the base and attacked the airfield with rockets, firearms and grenades at 4 a.m. Four of the Taliban fighters detonated their vests to allow the others to gain entry to the base where a firefight took place. Nine U.S. military service members were injured and one U.S. contractor was killed in the attack.
“That was an eye-opening experience,” said Porter, who now lives in Buckley after serving in the Air Force from 2006-2013. “When that happened it was pretty clear — oh man, we are at war.”
Bagram was frequently hit with missile strikes and mortar attacks during his seven months there in 2010. But now, that same airfield Porter and countless other American and Afghan soldiers helped protect from Taliban rule for nearly 20 years is once again under the control of the group — an organization situated front and center in the U.S.’s longstanding War on Terror.
Taliban forces swept across the country and seized power in Afghanistan just as the U.S. pulled out the last of its troops after nearly two decades as an occupying force. The Associated Press reported Monday that the American-led invasion in 2001 ousted the Taliban from power, but members of the insurgent group never left.
Former President Donald Trump announced last year U.S. officials signed a deal with the Taliban that limited U.S. military action against them. President Joe Biden then announced that the last U.S. troops would leave by the end of August.
Images from the last two days show scores of people desperately trying to get aboard the last planes out of the country, fearing what the new Taliban regime will do. Many are afraid the Taliban will impose Islamic law and seek revenge against those who worked with the U.S. and the Afghan government it supported.
Traverse City-based national bestselling author Doug Stanton visited Afghanistan twice — in 2005 and in 2010 — to do reporting work for his nonfiction book “Horse Soldiers,” which was turned into the major motion picture “12 Strong.”
He said during the recent weekend he began to receive emails and social media messages from people both in Afghanistan or those with family members who remain in the country.
“The message was basically, ‘Please save us,’” Stanton said. “If they are reaching out to me in Northern Michigan, it must be dire for them in Afghanistan.”
A new chapter and re-release of “Horse Soldiers” was planned for this year, the 20th anniversary of the mission depicted in the book. Stanton said the National Writers Series will host an event to talk about the book and the events of recent days in Afghanistan.
“I wrote a book about the first 10 minutes of a 20-year war,” Stanton said. “The next 19 years and six months were completely different.”
Stanton said he feels a sense of the futures of young Afghanis being snatched away from them. He said there are yoga studios in Kabul and self-care workshops for expectant mothers — even young hipsters — who must now face the likelihood of the Taliban “turning back the clock.”
The AP reported Tuesday that — in an attempt to calm “world powers and a fearful population” — the Taliban will respect women’s rights, forgive those who fought them and ensure Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorists.
Many, like Porter, remain skeptical.
“It’s just going to go back to the way it was,” he said.
Porter was in tears Monday as he watched coverage of the takeover on TV and read news articles providing minute-by-minute updates. He scrolled through his Facebook feed and saw the reactions of his military friends — both veteran and active-duty.
Porter saw great anger and sadness. Porter felt that anger and sadness, too — especially when he thought about the men and women who were injured, lost limbs or died while fighting Taliban forces.
“For what? Why were they there? Why was I there? Seven months of my life was a waste,” Porter said. “That’s a time in my life that feels now like it meant nothing.”
But Porter isn’t sad the U.S. left Afghanistan. Although he thinks the American military should reengage and fight back, he admits that it is probably too late and any such effort would be futile.
“Every war and conflict has to end at some point, but the way we left and pulled out in the middle of the night ... I don’t know,” he said. “Seeing them (the Taliban) ride our military — our American — vehicles and use our weapons to take the country back over after 20 years and a trillion dollars, what a waste. What a waste of people and resources and time.”
The cost of the War on Terror in Afghanistan looms large.
Nearly 2,500 American military members were killed in Afghanistan during the past 20 years. Joseph Lancour was one of those to lose their lives. He was killed in combat on Nov. 10, 2007, in Afghanistan’s Koregal Valley.
Lancour’s mother, Starla Owens, is the president of the Northern Michigan Blue to Gold Star Mothers organization. Despite the events of the past several days, Owens said the U.S. is not to blame for the Taliban takeover.
“He gave his all for his country, his fellow man, his brothers and the Afghanistan people,” Owens said of her son. “The United States did not fail in what they were sent to do. They protected the Afghanistan people. They protected their soil, trained the men of Afghanistan in which they could protect their country, their soil and their people.”
Twenty years is a long time to be in a war zone, Owens said, adding that the Afghan military should have stood stand strong when the U.S. left.
“It is sad and it’s a shame that the Afghanistan military failed their own people,” Owens said. “Our soldiers didn’t fight in vain. They fought courageously and strong. Our fallen didn’t fall in vain. They fought for freedom — not only ours but also for the Afghanistan people’s.
Yet diplomats and government officials have admitted that the operations in Afghanistan were far from smooth.
Jack Segal, a Traverse City resident, is co-chairperson of local nonprofit International Affairs Forum and a retired longtime U.S. State Department diplomat. He spent eight years of his four-decade career working in Afghanistan.
Segal said goals for the campaign in Afghanistan were never well defined and “changed every time we changed presidents.”
The foreign relations expert said he compiled a list of mistakes he believes the U.S. and NATO made over the course of the effort in Afghanistan and also in the weeks leading up to the final military withdrawal.
Segal said the withdrawal process was flawed and failed to account for the escape of the Afghani interpreters who assisted the foreign military, what he called an “unconscionable” error. He also said excessive stockpiles of equipment and military gear was either destroyed or handed over to the Afghan National Army because of lack of advanced planning.
Widespread corruption also plagued the effort in Afghanistan, he said. But perhaps the worst mistake was a failure to understand the Afghani culture.
Segal argued that military night raids in private homes flew in the face of the traditional role of men in Afghani culture, making countless enemies by violating the primary role of men there to protect their women and families. He recounted the time an Afghani official challenged him in public, telling him “you want to tell me how to live in my house,” which he said illustrates that long-running cultural lack of lockstep.
Today, 25 percent of the Afghani population is younger than 25, which means an entire generation has no understanding of the former Taliban regime.
“They don’t know the Taliban at all, except what they’ve heard from their parents, which is really bad,” Segal said. “I feel deep sadness for the people I know who are there who are not going to get out and will have to live under a Taliban government.”
Segal also said he feels guilt as he’s watched the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, thinking back on how he could have done more even in the face of a potentially impossible mission.
“Unfortunately, it was an utter failure and it took us 10 years too long to realize it,” he said.
